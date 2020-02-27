AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchants mixed league

Kevin Simmons 237, 280. 740; William Symanowski 279, 705; Michael Johnson 235, 256, 691; Stan Trunack 245, 254, 691; Jim Wolfe 247, 237, 687; Richard Holmes 233, 236, 686; Elgin McCarley 235, 244, 680; Bryan Gallahan 259, 241, 677; Kristopher Walker 279, 676; James Myers 256, 670; James Borden 245, 248, 669; John Zentner 240, 666; Gerald Volpp 240, 659; Gerald Brusich 235, 653; John Oliver 248, 650; Pete Oliver 236, 648; Jerry Haller 242, 637; Franklin Grant 235, 237, 629; Tyler Engel 247, 623; Timothy Franklin 620; Larry White 263; Donnie Nave 255; avid Henningsen 246; Edward Beale 245; Todd Long 242; David Wollstein 239; Ronald Foster 236; Richard Hailstalk 236; Rich Richtey 230.

Tammy Hatfield 232, 260, 681; Christine Johnson 227, 244, 648; Caitlin Crandall 216, 238, 628; Tiffany Bell 216, 224, 624; LaTonia Livingston 203, 215, 611; Lottie Gorham 222, 602; Kristan Clay 215, 585; T.J. Boaz 216; Barbara Jones 208; Kathryn White 203; Gena Gunn 200.

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Elgin McCarley 247, 226, 202, 675; Bobby Phillips 214, 213, 209, 636; Jose Roman 226, 198, 195, 619; William Williams 224, 212, 619; Jay Bowling 234, 203, 614; Richard Jaco 217, 203, 194, 614; Sam Pitner 214, 207, 593; Doug Corum 195, 194, 191, 580; Errin Antwine 216, 191, 578; David Matthews 218, 572; Ron Daniels 235; Rick Watkins 224; Mike Dearring 209; Gil Taylor 209; Butch Brewer 207; Jim Foster 207; D.J.Johnson 205, 192; Marcus Sparks 205; Jimmie Durante 204; Larry Roath 201; Robert Shelton 201; John Rourke 194; Jim Robinson 191; Otis Davis 190.

Linda Kadar 203, 203, 569; Karen Savoy 209, 190, 563; Tina Corum 197, 187, 178, 562; Isabelle Pryor 235, 529; Wanda Andrews 182, 171, 518; Adrienne Carrington 201; Billie Mitchem 188; Deneen Brown 184; Robin Matthews 174; Linda Peck 171.

LOW fun league (seniors)

Feb. 20 scores

Terry Hill 216, 570; John Rourke 205, 561; Rick Watkins 242; Rick Fields 212; Roy Stein 204; Harry Lee 198; Stu Frankel 193; Jim English 192; Jim Amrein 191.

Linda Kadar 199, 188, 178, 565; Robin Matthews 494; Mary Lancing 475; Sheri Hernandez 171, 468; Lisa Halpin 178; Marilyn Berwinkle 173.

Feb. 13 scores

Jerry Haller 236, 203, 623; Paul Jacobson 196, 558; Rick Watkins 224; John Rourke 207; Terry Hill 201; Mike Berg 195; Don Southern 194; Bob McGann 192, 190; Jim Amrein 190.

Linda Kadar 210, 181, 180, 571; Margaret Darby 186, 467; Robin Matthews 180; Mary Lancing 177; Bobbie Hollenbach 171.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Tammy Hatfield 234, 210, 173, 617; Lisa Watts 192, 189, 171, 552; Terry Lucas 202, 185, 534; Linda Peck 180, 177, 507; Billie Mitchem 194, 172, 501; Gayle Bracy 197; Lynell Manning 188; Julia Grimes 186, 176; Penny Young 186; Deneen Brown 183; Ann Haller 182; Pauline Husted 175; Gae Lombardi 175; Pong Cobb 173; Linda Burke 172; Linda Lee 172; Donna Newman 172.

Green pin

Zach Hutto 230, 640; Lee Stltner 246.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments