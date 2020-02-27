AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Merchants mixed league
Kevin Simmons 237, 280. 740; William Symanowski 279, 705; Michael Johnson 235, 256, 691; Stan Trunack 245, 254, 691; Jim Wolfe 247, 237, 687; Richard Holmes 233, 236, 686; Elgin McCarley 235, 244, 680; Bryan Gallahan 259, 241, 677; Kristopher Walker 279, 676; James Myers 256, 670; James Borden 245, 248, 669; John Zentner 240, 666; Gerald Volpp 240, 659; Gerald Brusich 235, 653; John Oliver 248, 650; Pete Oliver 236, 648; Jerry Haller 242, 637; Franklin Grant 235, 237, 629; Tyler Engel 247, 623; Timothy Franklin 620; Larry White 263; Donnie Nave 255; avid Henningsen 246; Edward Beale 245; Todd Long 242; David Wollstein 239; Ronald Foster 236; Richard Hailstalk 236; Rich Richtey 230.
Tammy Hatfield 232, 260, 681; Christine Johnson 227, 244, 648; Caitlin Crandall 216, 238, 628; Tiffany Bell 216, 224, 624; LaTonia Livingston 203, 215, 611; Lottie Gorham 222, 602; Kristan Clay 215, 585; T.J. Boaz 216; Barbara Jones 208; Kathryn White 203; Gena Gunn 200.
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Elgin McCarley 247, 226, 202, 675; Bobby Phillips 214, 213, 209, 636; Jose Roman 226, 198, 195, 619; William Williams 224, 212, 619; Jay Bowling 234, 203, 614; Richard Jaco 217, 203, 194, 614; Sam Pitner 214, 207, 593; Doug Corum 195, 194, 191, 580; Errin Antwine 216, 191, 578; David Matthews 218, 572; Ron Daniels 235; Rick Watkins 224; Mike Dearring 209; Gil Taylor 209; Butch Brewer 207; Jim Foster 207; D.J.Johnson 205, 192; Marcus Sparks 205; Jimmie Durante 204; Larry Roath 201; Robert Shelton 201; John Rourke 194; Jim Robinson 191; Otis Davis 190.
Linda Kadar 203, 203, 569; Karen Savoy 209, 190, 563; Tina Corum 197, 187, 178, 562; Isabelle Pryor 235, 529; Wanda Andrews 182, 171, 518; Adrienne Carrington 201; Billie Mitchem 188; Deneen Brown 184; Robin Matthews 174; Linda Peck 171.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Feb. 20 scores
Terry Hill 216, 570; John Rourke 205, 561; Rick Watkins 242; Rick Fields 212; Roy Stein 204; Harry Lee 198; Stu Frankel 193; Jim English 192; Jim Amrein 191.
Linda Kadar 199, 188, 178, 565; Robin Matthews 494; Mary Lancing 475; Sheri Hernandez 171, 468; Lisa Halpin 178; Marilyn Berwinkle 173.
Feb. 13 scores
Jerry Haller 236, 203, 623; Paul Jacobson 196, 558; Rick Watkins 224; John Rourke 207; Terry Hill 201; Mike Berg 195; Don Southern 194; Bob McGann 192, 190; Jim Amrein 190.
Linda Kadar 210, 181, 180, 571; Margaret Darby 186, 467; Robin Matthews 180; Mary Lancing 177; Bobbie Hollenbach 171.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Tammy Hatfield 234, 210, 173, 617; Lisa Watts 192, 189, 171, 552; Terry Lucas 202, 185, 534; Linda Peck 180, 177, 507; Billie Mitchem 194, 172, 501; Gayle Bracy 197; Lynell Manning 188; Julia Grimes 186, 176; Penny Young 186; Deneen Brown 183; Ann Haller 182; Pauline Husted 175; Gae Lombardi 175; Pong Cobb 173; Linda Burke 172; Linda Lee 172; Donna Newman 172.
Green pin
Zach Hutto 230, 640; Lee Stltner 246.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.