AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 286, 257, 201, 744; Larry Roath 248, 223, 214, 685; Doug Corum 238, 205, 204, 647; Elgin McCarley 239, 215, 190, 644; Pete Gunn 228, 190, 601; D.J.Johnson 209, 200, 191, 600; George Martin 214, 197, 593; Gil Taylor 221, 589; Otis Davis 237, 193, 580; John Euson 206, 199, 579; David Matthews 232, 191, 575; Mike Dearring 237, 195; Lou Massaro 215; Brad Loan 213, 205; John Rourke 211; Marcus Sparks 211, 193; Bobby Phillips 208; Robert Shelton 208; William Williams 204, 199; Rick Watkins 203; Richard Jaco 203; Joe Kelly 202; Ralph Grubb 202; Randolph Waddy 198; Steve Pittman 198; Ron Daniels 197; Jim Jenkins 195; Dwight Wardell 194; Jose Roman 194; Errie Antwine 192, 191; Chris Hara 192; Bob Leuallen 192; Jerry Haller 191, 191; Butch Brewer 191.
Pat Jaco 190, 190, 179, 559; Peggy Roath 211, 175, 553; Linda Peck 226, 171, 544; Linda Jones 186, 170, 517; Karen Savoy 197, 488; Tina Corum 476; Adrienne Carrington 191, 472; Robin Matthews 185.
Merchants mixed league
John Oliver 236, 267, 256, 759; John Zentner 244, 268, 738; Stan Trunack 230, 256, 247, 733; Gerald Volpp 252, 254, 732; William Symanowski 266, 257, 731; Robert Resio 258. 691; Bryan Gallahan 233, 245, 690; James Myers 237, 244, 685; Jamie Dalton 257, 680; Jeffrey Crouch 246, 677; Thomas Franklin 237, 673; Richard Holmes 257, 671; Kenneth Pritchard 235, 657; Mark Gallahan 237, 651; Michael Zemore 650; Chuck Allen 638; Tyler Engel 254, 636; Robert Frey 233, 635; Richard Jaco 633; Bruce White 248, 631; Kareem Gourdine 630; David Wollstein 256, 624; Franklin Grant 246; Greg Smith 234; Steve Young 234; Percy Lewis 233; Jim Spitler 233.
Wanda Volpp 247, 206, 221, 674; Tiffany Bell 220, 214, 204, 638; Tammy Hatfield 212, 204, 610; Sherika Jenkins 225; LaTonia Livingston 210; Tracey Ware 205; Kathleen Borden 203; Lottie Gorham 203; Hannah Jenkins 203; Gina Seifert 201.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Jan. 30 scores
Rick Watkins 214, 213, 212, 639; Dan Deputy 198, 554; Bob McGann 214; Jeff Flynn 205; Roy Stein 193; Larry Eiben 190.
Linda Kadar 189, 181, 536; Marilyn Berwinkle 181, 175, 521; Michelle Mullikin 180, 174, 520; Ginny Ball 195, 472; Nancy King 170, 472; Margaret Darby 175.
Jan. 23 scores
Roy Stein 214, 205, 600; Rick Watkins 224, 564; Garth Lamb 206; John Daniel 203; John Rourke 199; Skeeter Marcum 195; Ralph Debnam 192; Don Southern 190.
Michelle Mullikin 190, 181, 503; Nancy King 187, 187, 491; Gail Macmullan 180; Chris Craft 177; Doris Earhart 177; Loretta LaTerra 174.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Tammy Hatfield 232, 224, 207, 663; Penny Young 216, 206, 552; Julia Grimes 201, 185, 538; Billie Mitchem 202, 529; Linda Peck 184, 175, 518; Gae Lombardi 177, 500; Dottie Weldon 187; Sol Russell 185; Joan Campion 183; Marcia Tinnell 179; Tina Hickman 176; Susan Eby 176; Pat Gibbons 176; Joanne Verdin 175; Megan Haller 172; Peggy Roath 170; Phyllis Emeigh 170.
Jet setters
Jerry Haller 231, 673; Willam Michaud 232, 647; Wade Garrison 232.
Lottie Gorham 202, 203, 588; Amanda Hall 215; Donna Newman 205, 211.
