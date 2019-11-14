AMF FREDERICKSBURG

LOW fun league (seniors)

Bob McGann 238, 195, 608; Roy Stein 203, 202, 585; Rick Watkins 213, 192, 568; Cecil Hurst 203; Dave Allen 199; Ralph Debnam 198; Skip Bond 193; Claude Rogers 192, 190; Garth Lamb 190; Bob Leuallen 190; J.T. Darby 190.

Michelle Mullikin 182, 172, 519; Dorothea Barnes 181, 492; Ginny Ball 172, 492; Robin Matthews 181, 486; Mary Lancing 175, 466; Lina Kadar 183; Doris Earhart 182; Phyllis Palestri 177; Nancy King 175.

Jet setters

Edgar Watson 245, 663; Jerry Haller 635; Joshwin Owen 620; William Michaud 234; Robert Resio 234.

Lottie Gorham 259, 209, 621.

Green pin

Daniel Pittman 236, 633.

