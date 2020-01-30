AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Merchants mixed league
Kenneth Pritchard 247, 245, 720; Tyler Engel 257, 233, 705; Richard Holmes 235, 254, 705; John Oliver 256, 249, 704; Leonard Turner 234, 245, 693; Bryan Gallahan 258, 687; James Einhorn 236, 684; James Murray 236, 676; Chuck Allen 234, 234, 650; Gerald Volpp 646; Wesley Washington 235, 643; Gerald Brusich 236, 641; John Heard 233, 638; Maurice Brewer 637; Ray Landrum 234, 634; John Zentner 634; Bruce White 633; Mark Gallahan 247, 631; Elgin McCarkey 257, 627; James Myers 233, 621; John Carrington 269; Ronald Foster 269; Donald Resio 255; Allen Jeffries 247; William Symanowski 246; Kenneth Whitley 244; Kareem Gourdine 241; James Borden 235; Ralph Beck 233; John Cleveland 233.
Caitlin Crandall 222, 245, 660; Tiffany Bell 207, 258, 652; Lydia Sullivan 223, 608; Lottie Gorham 203, 214, 606; LaTonia Livingston 225, 595; Wanda Volpp 219, 593; Tammy Hatfield 223; Sherika Jenkins 204; Michelle Mullikin 204; Claudia Bayless 202, 203; Barbara Jones 202.
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 247, 234, 226, 707; Doug Corum 236, 223, 207, 666; Elgin McCarley 247, 225, 644; Rick Marvin 258, 194, 622; John Rourke 237, 194, 610; Butch Brewer 232, 589; Jay Bowling 204, 214, 589; Larry Roath 201, 192, 191, 584; Lou Massaro 210, 190, 583; David Matthews 197, 192, 581; Ken Greene 239; Bobby Phillips 227; Jose Roman 223; Pete Gunn 216, 192; Joe Kelly 215; Jim Jenkins 215; Robert Shelton 213, 203; William Williams 213; Chris Hara 210, 199; John Euson 203; Gil Taylor 202; Otis Davis 200, 199; Jimmie Durante 192; Jim Robinson 190; Randolph Waddy 190; Larry Williams 190; Brad Loan 190.
Tina Corum 226, 194, 188, 608; Adrienne Carrington 224, 171, 560; Linda Jones 192, 189, 178, 559; Linda Kadar 192, 181, 173, 546; Billie Mitchem 174, 486; Helen Sobolak 192; Deneen Brown 173; Peggy Roath 173; Deborah Johnson 171; Linda Peck 171.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Tammy Hatfield 243, 174, 173, 590; Megan Haller 194, 184, 541; Penny Young 193, 171, 527; Helen Sobolak 180, 174, 509; Donna Newman 178, 508; Linda Peck 180,174,501; Gae Lombardi 188, 500; Lisa Watts 181; Joan Campion 172; Joanne Verdin 170; Doris Earhart 170.
Jet setters
Glenn Williams 230, 632; Jerry Haller 621; William Michaud 280.
Sherika Jenkins 221, 587; Lottie Gorham 226; Donna Newman 209.
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Nancy King 171, 481; Kathy Smith 469.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.