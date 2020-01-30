AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchants mixed league

Kenneth Pritchard 247, 245, 720; Tyler Engel 257, 233, 705; Richard Holmes 235, 254, 705; John Oliver 256, 249, 704; Leonard Turner 234, 245, 693; Bryan Gallahan 258, 687; James Einhorn 236, 684; James Murray 236, 676; Chuck Allen 234, 234, 650; Gerald Volpp 646; Wesley Washington 235, 643; Gerald Brusich 236, 641; John Heard 233, 638; Maurice Brewer 637; Ray Landrum 234, 634; John Zentner 634; Bruce White 633; Mark Gallahan 247, 631; Elgin McCarkey 257, 627; James Myers 233, 621; John Carrington 269; Ronald Foster 269; Donald Resio 255; Allen Jeffries 247; William Symanowski 246; Kenneth Whitley 244; Kareem Gourdine 241; James Borden 235; Ralph Beck 233; John Cleveland 233.

Caitlin Crandall 222, 245, 660; Tiffany Bell 207, 258, 652; Lydia Sullivan 223, 608; Lottie Gorham 203, 214, 606; LaTonia Livingston 225, 595; Wanda Volpp 219, 593; Tammy Hatfield 223; Sherika Jenkins 204; Michelle Mullikin 204; Claudia Bayless 202, 203; Barbara Jones 202.

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

John Fillis 247, 234, 226, 707; Doug Corum 236, 223, 207, 666; Elgin McCarley 247, 225, 644; Rick Marvin 258, 194, 622; John Rourke 237, 194, 610; Butch Brewer 232, 589; Jay Bowling 204, 214, 589; Larry Roath 201, 192, 191, 584; Lou Massaro 210, 190, 583; David Matthews 197, 192, 581; Ken Greene 239; Bobby Phillips 227; Jose Roman 223; Pete Gunn 216, 192; Joe Kelly 215; Jim Jenkins 215; Robert Shelton 213, 203; William Williams 213; Chris Hara 210, 199; John Euson 203; Gil Taylor 202; Otis Davis 200, 199; Jimmie Durante 192; Jim Robinson 190; Randolph Waddy 190; Larry Williams 190; Brad Loan 190.

Tina Corum 226, 194, 188, 608; Adrienne Carrington 224, 171, 560; Linda Jones 192, 189, 178, 559; Linda Kadar 192, 181, 173, 546; Billie Mitchem 174, 486; Helen Sobolak 192; Deneen Brown 173; Peggy Roath 173; Deborah Johnson 171; Linda Peck 171.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Tammy Hatfield 243, 174, 173, 590; Megan Haller 194, 184, 541; Penny Young 193, 171, 527; Helen Sobolak 180, 174, 509; Donna Newman 178, 508; Linda Peck 180,174,501; Gae Lombardi 188, 500; Lisa Watts 181; Joan Campion 172; Joanne Verdin 170; Doris Earhart 170.

Jet setters

Glenn Williams 230, 632; Jerry Haller 621; William Michaud 280.

Sherika Jenkins 221, 587; Lottie Gorham 226; Donna Newman 209.

LOW ladies and friends (seniors)

Nancy King 171, 481; Kathy Smith 469.

