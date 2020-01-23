AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

John Euson 258, 251, 226, 735; Doug Corum 278, 236, 191, 705; Rick Marvin 268, 246, 684; John Fillis 266, 204, 198, 668; Larry Roath 226, 225, 212, 663; Errin Antwine 236, 221, 192, 649; Jose Roman 228, 224, 191, 643; Richard Jaco 240, 209, 623; Bobby Phillips 217, 203, 199, 619; Morris Antwine 239, 604; Rick Watkins 228, 192, 600; Jay Bowling 218, 192, 592; Ralph Grubb 219, 193, 592; Robert Shelton 225, 201, 584; John Bailey 225, 206, 575; Joe Kelly 221, 574; George Martin 207; Mike Dearring 206, 190; Otis Davis 205; Jim Robinson 204; D.J. Johnson 203; Brad Loan 202; Ron Daniels 200, 190; Jim Foster 196; William Williams 196; Lou Massaro 195; Jim Jenkins 193; Marcus Sparks 192; Cecil Franklin 191; Coach Brant 191.

Linda Jones 205, 193, 191, 589; Wanda Andrews 234, 565; Tina Corum 195, 179, 535; Linda Kadar 177, 176, 513; Isabelle Pryor 181, 170, 508; Billie Mitchem 182, 506; Adrienne Carrington 170, 471; Gayle Bracy 175; Linda Peck 174; Stephanie Foster 172.

Merchants mixed league

Bryan Gallahan 243, 277, 255, 775; John Zentner 269, 246, 738; Kenneth Whitley 236, 268, 710; Phil Donnelly 235, 279, 709; Daryl Perdue 237, 245, 696; Tyler Engel 258, 691; Joseph Hodge 258, 674; Mark Britton 257, 664; Stan Trunack 239, 235, 663; Richard Holmes 235, 656; James Einhorn 264, 649; Jamie Dalton 233, 642; Gerald Brusich 237, 641; Glenn Williams 236, 641; Bruce White 639; Jeffrey Crouch 280, 635; Wayne Ferrell 257, 633; Jon Rose 232, 632; James Murray 632; Donnie Via 246, 629; Ralph Beck 235, 628; Greg Smith 622; Chuck Allen 253; Kenneth Pritchard 245; Hunter Wynkoop 237, 644; Will Dugan 243; George Reid 238; Joshua Cleveland 234; Donnie Nave 231; John Oliver 231; Jean Exume 230.

Tammy Hatfield 220, 616, 615; Christine Johnson 255, 614; Lottie Gorham 208, 597; Tiffany Bell 235, 683; Sharon Moore 215; LaTonia Livingston 203; Kathryn White 205; Michelle Mullikin 200.

LOW fun league (seniors)

Jan. 16 scores

John Rourke 242, 213, 622; Bob McGann 226, 205, 618; Rick Fields 213, 206, 576; John Daniel 205; Rick Watkins 203; Paul Jacobson 192; Ross Sinacori 191; Stu Frankel 191.

Robin Matthews 214, 206, 552; Michele Mullikin 191, 170, 502.

Jan. 9 scores

Dan Deputy 200, 196, 554; Roy Stein 213, 191; Don Southern 204, 201; Stu Frankel 201; Coach Brant 199; John Daniel 195; Larry Eiben 192; Paul Jacobson 190.

Linda Kadar 200, 197, 193, 590; Nancy King 473.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Tammy Hatfield 212, 191, 191, 594; Billie Mitchem 187, 501; Megan Haller 188; Gayle Bracy 182; Terry Lucas 181; Ann Dunston 179; Rose Rinker 177; Julie Meehan 174; Courtney Tripp 174; Sol Russell 172.

Jet setters

William Michaud 636; Glenn Williams 244; Ralph Grubb 235; James Mayer 235; Mike Paige 234; Donald Clarke 230; Shane Hoverter 230.

Green pin

Zach Hutto 251, 238, 700; Roger Baldwin 232, 638; Jean Exume 233; Daniel Pittman 233.

LOW ladies and friends (seniors)

Nancy King 464; Julie Meehan 177.

