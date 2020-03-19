AMF FREDERICKSBURG
LOW fun league (seniors)
Bob McGann 224, 570; Garth Lamb 197, 567; Coach Brant 219; John Rourke 213; Jeff Flynn 208; Don Southern 205, 204; Terry Hill 197; Claude Rogers 196; Jim Amrein 193; Dan Deputy 191.
Linda Kadar 195, 183, 534; Nancy King 188, 512; Linda Burke 190, 487; Linda Southern 179;
Mary Lancing 170.
Jet setters
Steven Pittman 234, 650; Mike Paige 235, 648; Edgar Watson 235, 646; Glenn Williams 236, 635.
Sharon Dupree 222; Donna
Newman 211; Lottie Gorham 210; Lavangeline Williams 200.
Green pin
Hank Houston 269, 624.
