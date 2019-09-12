AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchants mixed league

Sept. 10 scores

Anthony Tutt 268, 234, 713; Paul Rumbaugh 300, 235, 707; Thomas Franklin 236, 674; James Einhorn 254, 671; Thomas Bellinger 265, 666; Richard Holmes 238, 662; Michael Zemore 246, 661; John Oliver 237, 651; Jon Rose 237, 650; Douglas Corum 235, 650; Bryan Gallahan 247, 244, 649; Gerald Volpp 257, 645; Greg Smith 245, 637; Jamie Dalton 236, 637; James Myers 636; Mark Gallahan 247, 634; Phil Donnelly 629; Donnie Via 239, 624; Ralph Beck 233, 624; Glenn Williams 621; Barry Robinson 259; Ronald Foster 238; Steven Pittman 232.

Tiffany Bell 225, 204, 224, 653; Lydia Sullivan 257, 224, 617; Kristan Clay 236, 591; Gena Gunn 244; Shawana Rollins 216; Angela Harge 213, 206; Alicia Marlor 213; Sharon Moore 213; Gayle Bracey 210; LaTonia Livingston 203; Megan Combs 201; Jackie Habron 201; Tracey Ware 201.

Sept. 3 scores

Jamie Dalton 267, 257, 749; Gerald Volpp 258, 244, 718; Joshua Cleveland 279, 689; John Oliver 244, 686; William Symanowski 268, 684; Todd Long 255, 664; Richard Holmes 247, 238, 659; Mack Smith 232, 657; Chick Allen 233, 245, 656; Thomas Franklin 649; Michael Zemore 243, 645; Gerlad Brusich 237, 645; Jmaes Borden 232, 637; James Myers 631; Daryl Perdue 258, 627; Roland Jackson 623; Glenn Williams 235, 620; Jon Rose 246; Gavin Moore 238; Mark Britton 235; Pete Oliver 233; Joseph Hodge 232.

Claudia Bayless 222; Caitlin Crandall 211; Tiffany Bell 205; Kathryn White 246; Christine Johnson 205; Brenda Robinson 205; Barbara Jones 202; Gena Gunn 201.

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Doug Corum 246, 221, 194, 661; David Matthews 246, 204, 632; Larry Roath 212, 204, 193, 609; Butch Brewer 215, 209, 592; Richard Jaco 204, 201, 579; John Fillis 239, 576; Joe Kelly 216; Ron Daniels 215; Jose Roman 213, 211; Jay Bowling 207; Robert Shelton 201; Jim Robinson 200; Ralph Grubb 198; John Euson 195; Marcus Sparks 193; Chris Hara 191, 191.

Isabelle Pryor 180, 170, 511; Karen Savoy 209, 179, 498; Linda Kadar 181, 495; Tina Corum 183, 494; Helen Sobolak 182, 177, 483; Ruby Charity 478; Wanda Andrews 175, 470; Robin Matthews 195; Clyde Miller 176; Pat Jaco 172.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Pat Jaco 215, 538; Karen Savoy 211, 526; Billie Mitchem 193, 508; Ann Haller 181; Soledad Russell 179; Gae Lombardi 179;Megan Haller 177; Dotty Welden 176; Terry Lucas 172; Gayle Bracey 172; Josie Watson 171; Peggy Roath 170.

Jet setters

Lottie Gorham 225, 580; Angela Morris 212.

Aaron Ridge 234; Wade Garrison 230.

