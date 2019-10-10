AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Oct. 7 scores

John Fillis 263, 213, 195, 671; Richard Jaco 232, 205, 202, 639; John Euson 246, 225, 638; Ron Daniels 215, 205, 204, 624; Steve Pittman 232, 214, 622; Brad Loan 230, 201, 620; Bob McGann 232, 194, 604; Jose Roman 203, 200, 194, 597; Doug Corum 215, 579; Lou Massaro 208, 203, 575; David Matthews 223; Robert Shelton 215; Larry Roath 212; George Martin 209; Ralph Grubb 204, 192; Mike Burke 203; Jim Foster 202; Morris Antwine 200; Larry Williams 200; Marcus Sparks 197, 193; William Williams 191; Cecil Franklin 190; D.J. Johnson 190.

Wanda Andrews 212, 170, 519; Isabelle Pryor 194, 183, 519; Tina Corum 174, 172, 513; Dottie Branscome 189, 500; Adrienne Carrington 187, 499;Stephanie Foster 203, 494; Linda Kadar 491; Linda Jones 185, 486; Billie Mitchem 180, 483; Ruby Charity 184.

Sept. 30 scores

Doug Corum 246, 245, 679; Ralph Grubb 249, 234, 664; John Fillis 239, 213, 619; D.J.Johnson 213, 201, 198, 612; David Matthews 224, 213, 609; Tom Franklin 215, 205, 606; George Martin 226, 206, 601; Ron Daniels 224, 196, 599; Bob Resio 212, 194, 591; Randolph Waddy 225, 571; Butch Brewer 225; Larry Williams 223; Lou Massaro 221; Dwight Wardell 218, 190; Al Walker 215; Mack Smith 212; Bob McGann 211; Jay Bowling 204; Steve Pittman 201; Jose Roman 200; John Euson 200; Joe Kelly 198, 192; Cecil Franklin 197; Chris Hara 197; Richard Jaco 194, 190; Mike Burke 194, 190; John Rourke 192.

Tina Corum 212, 199, 552; Linda Jones 181, 181, 178, 540; Linda Kadar 194, 175, 537; Billie Mitchem 191, 183, 527; Isabelle Pryor 173, 171, 507; Pat Jaco 181, 488; Deborah Johnson 179, 477; Linda Peck 171, 170, 473; Karen Savoy 188; Adrienne Carrington 182; Judi O’Neill 171.

Merchants mixed league

Bryan Gallahan 247, 269, 732; James Einhorn 258, 245, 716; John Oliver 236, 280, 701; Ralph Beck 256, 230, 700; Paul Rumbaugh 267, 691; Glenn Williams 257, 686; William Symanowski 238, 655; James Borden 233, 652; Thomas Franklin 237, 649; Kenneth Whitley 242, 646; Gerald Brusich 236, 237, 642; Percy Lewis 242, 623; Anthony Tutt 266; Todd Long 246; James Pollard 242; Michael Hughes 236; Kenneth Pritchard 232; Kareem Gourdine 231.

Lottie Gorham 259, 630; Lydia Sullivan 222, 601; Kathryn White 201, 218, 595; Tiffany Bell 237, 592; Barbara Jones 222; LaTonia Livingston 214; Sandra Goodrum 209; Gina Seifert 207; Tina Sebak 202; Donna Tutt 201.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Donna Newman 193, 178, 524; Karen Savoy 177, 173, 171, 521; Sherika Jenkins 188, 181, 513; Gae Lombardi 202; Loretta LaTerra 192; Soledad Russell 182; Pat Jaco 176; Ann Haller 171; Clyde Miller 171.

Jet setters

Kyle Watson 247, 630; Mike Paige 625; Wade Garrison 267; Roger Baldwin 236.

Sharon Dupree 209; Lottie Gorham 204.

LOW ladies and friends (seniors)

Nancy King 219, 507; Kathy Smith 450; Sherry Newman 183.

