AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Merchants mixed league
James Einhorn 248, 265, 715; Richard Holmes 230, 258, 712; William Symanowski 261, 709; David Edwards 246, 245, 699; James Myers 248, 255, 687; Gerald Volpp 245, 685; David Henningsan 278, 681; Todd Long 670; Bryan Gallahan 245, 657; Kenneth Pritchard 254, 654; Chuck Allen 235, 651; John Oliver 258, 650; Thomas Franklin 649; Leonard Turner 236, 644; Glenn Williams 642; Gerald Brusich 245, 641; Kareem Gourdine 233, 640; Richard Hailstalk 235, 636; John Heard 245, 635; John Zentner 238, 632; Jason McDonald 237, 623; Tyler Engel 267, 622; Allen Austin 249; Joseph Hodge 246; Ronald Foster 243; William Brooks 233; James Pollard 234.
Kristan Clay 246, 626; Barbara Jones 214, 225, 593; Lavangeline WIlliams 216, 590; Hannah Jenkins 224; Victoria White 220; Taylor Myers 213; Claudia Bayless 201; Lydia Sullivan 201; Tammy Hatfield 200.
Jaco's trios (seniors)
Steve Pittman 258, 245, 219, 722; Bob Resio 261, 232, 211, 704; Richard Jaco 231, 226, 211, 668; Sam Pitner 235, 223, 633; Rick Watkins 233, 226, 625; Otis Davis 246, 622; Larry Roath 243, 193, 610; Brad Loan 226, 216, 604; Errin Antwine 246, 198, 600; Doug Corum 234, 190, 598; William Williams 201, 200, 194, 595; Jay Bowling 200, 197, 582; Pete Gunn 205, 572; David Matthews 246; Larry Williams 242; Bob McGann 239; David Wells 216; Jose Roman 212; Chris Hara 202; John Euson 202; Wiley Coon 201; Ron Daniels 199; Robert Shelton 197, 194; Jim Robinson 194; Ralph Grubb 193; Gil Taylor 190.
Isabelle Pryor 204, 182, 546; Linda Jones 196, 183, 545; Linda Hara 206, 191, 542; Pat Jaco 222, 170, 534; Billie Mitchem 189, 183, 532; Linda Peck 202, 520; Wanda Andrews 181, 181, 511; Peggy Roath 214, 171 500; Tina Corum 481; Helen Sobolak 174, 477; Karen Savoy 171.
LOW fun league (seniors)
March 7 scores
David Allen 268, 197. 627; Rick Watkins 216, 216, 592; Garth Lamb 204, 202, 577; John Rourke 214, 196, 557; Terry Hill 207, 555; Jeff Flynn 235; Roy Stein 226; Ralph Sonntag 219; Don Southern 211; Jim English 202; Jack Ervin 200; Sam Wilson 198; Jack Fairbaugh 192; Paul Jacobson 192.
Linda Kadar 203, 194, 556; Robin Matthews 179, 496; Nancy King 190, 486; Ginny Ball 193; Kathy Smith 170.
Feb. 29 scores
Gerald Brusich 247, 214, 617; Roy Stein 213, 211, 587; Paul Jacobson 220, 191, 568; Rick Watkins 221, 565; Terry Hill 205, 198, 561; Bob McGann 558; Garth Lamb 234; Chuck Walker 214; Don Southern 207; David Allen 205; Ross Sinacori 203; Jim Ball 203; John Rourke 202; Keith Hendrickson 200; J.T. Darby 198; Leo Maruschak 190.
Nancy King 171, 474; Linda Kadar 193; Chris Craft 187; Sheri Hernandez 175.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Megan Haller 207, 174, 547; Terry Lucas 191, 181, 170, 542; Tammy Hatfield 217, 524; Lisa Watts 182, 171, 513; Penny Young 180, 172, 502; Judy Bondurant 179; Julia Grimes 178, 170; Nell Allen-Rollins 175, 173; Pauline Husted 173.
Green pin
Glenn Williams 234, 645; Daniel Pittman 254 ,640; Brian Mixon 251.
