AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
April 8 scores
John Fills Sr. 256, 239, 193, 688; Doug Corum 246, 220, 197, 663; Larry Roath 237, 215, 640; Mack Smith 217, 214, 207, 637; Pete Gunn 213, 206, 196, 615; Brad Loan 231, 205, 607; Jay Bowling 211 ,205, 605; Jerry Haller 239, 192, 600; Richard Jaco 210, 585; Dwight Wardell 209, 195, 584; Joe Greene,215, 204, 575; Chris Hara 211, 192, 570; David Matthews 235, 570; John Fillis Jr. 213, 197; Steve Pittman 210; Lou Massaro 209; George Martin 207; Al Walker 205, 199; Leon Green 203; Bobby Phillips 203; D.J.Johnson 203; Joe Kusina 196; Bob McGann 191; Butch Brewer 190.
Isabelle Pryor 214, 203, 569; Tina Corum 201, 173, 532; Robin Matthews 197, 498; Karen Savoy 189, 496; Deborah Johnson 189, 495; Linda Hara 170, 491; Pat Jaco 474.
April 1 scores
Doug Corum 278, 244, 225, 747; Bobby Phillips 258, 223, 651; Pete Gunn 268, 209, 638; Steve Pittman 258, 192, 613; Bob McGann 239, 197, 609; Jerry Haller 225, 214, 608; John Fillis Sr. 221, 215, 605; Joe Kelly 214, 203, 603; Jay Bowling 222, 215, 603; Brad Loan 224, 212, 596; Donny Resio 236, 595; Marcus Sparks 235, 595; David Matthews 212, 209, 592; Ed Watson 202, 201, 592; George Martin 216, 190, 591; Mack Smith 246, 586; Leon Green 203, 199, 583; Ron Daniels 215, 201, 581; Lou Massaro 206, 203, 578; David Wells 202, 198, 575; Joe Kusina 243; John Fillis Jr. 237; Larry Roath 226, 192; Chris Hara 226; John Scott 222; William Williams 212; Jim Robinson 208; Sam Pitner 197; Bob Resio 197; Earl Richardson 194; Ken Greene 194; Dwight Wardell 191; John Euson 191.
Wanda Andrews 222, 214, 173, 609; Peggy Roath 190, 182, 170, 542; Linda Jones 212, 171, 538; Linda Peck 191, 178, 538; Karen Savoy 202, 511; Tina Corum 171, 171, 498; Linda Hara 204, 485; Robin Matthews 175, 472; Dottie Branscome 178; Judi O’Neill 177.
Merchants mixed league
Thomas Franklin 257, 234, 673; Franklin Grant 237, 658; Glenn Williams 230, 652; Robert Epp 266, 649; Mark Gallahan 235, 649; Larry Charity 231, 648; Daryl Perdue 257, 647; James Pollard 233, 645; Paul Rumbaugh 257, 643; Jerry Haller 246, 636; Kenneth Whitley 245, 633; Gerald Volpp 256, 631; Larry Roath 628; Edward Graham 244, 622; John Zentner 239, 621; David Edwards 256; Ronald Rose 255; James Chase 254; Anthony Tutt 254; Leonard Turner 244; James Myers 238; Maurice Brewer 236; Michael Johnson 235; Larry Williams 235; Abdu Eaton 234; James Borden 233; Rino Biello 232; Kenneth Pritchard 231.
Christine Johnson 242, 626; Wanda Volpp 205, 201, 598; Kristan Clay 201, 100, 593; Trina Coleman 215; 201; Jackie Habron 234; Kathryn White 231; Lottie Gorham 226; Jennifer Harris 223; Lydia Sullivan 220; Vivian Bellinger 208; Gayle Bracy 205; Linda Kadar 200; Tracey Ware 200.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Tammy Hatfield 254, 225, 216, 695; Isabelle Pryor 229, 555; Soledad Russell 191, 173, 530; Penny Young 190, 171, 520; Vicki White 177, 175, 513; Katrina Coleman 206; Patsy Johnson 194; Julia Grimes 190; Donna Newman 187; Carolie Guinn 184; Lisa Watts 183; Megan Haller 183; Linda Peck 178; Terry Lucas 177; Gayle Bracy 177; June Forred 176; Pauline Husted 170.
Jet setters
Joshwin Owen 233, 651; Kenneth Whitley 237, 649; James Mayer 624; Gary Lowzik 620; Mike Paige 257; Glenn Williams 236.
Shelley Surfer 215; Amanda Hall 202.
Green pin
Amanda Hall 221.