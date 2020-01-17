AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Jan. 13 scores
Rick Watkins 249, 228, 656; Ralph Grubb 212, 204, 197, 613; David Matthews 205, 206, 600; Joe Kelly 204, 204, 190, 598; D.J.Johnson 222, 202, 598; George Martin 222; William Williams 213; Brad Loan 212; Bobby Phillips 211; Ron Daniels 211; Bob McGann 207; Bob Leuallen 207; Chris Hara 206, 198; Bob Resio 204; Doug Corum 202; Richard Jaco 201, 191; Ken Greene 201; Jimmie Durante 198; Steve Pittman 198; Jim Jenkins 197; Marcus Sparks 196; Dwight Wardell 194; Jose Roman 193; Morris Antwine 193; John Euson 192; John Fillis 191; Jim Foster 190; Larry Williams 190.
Billie Mitchem 190, 181, 530; Isabelle Pryor 181, 180, 519; Wanda Andrews 175, 498; Adrienne Carrington 496; Linda Jones 178, 481; Pong Cobb 186, 478; Karen Savoy 170, 472; Linda Hara 197; Robin Matthews 182.
Jan. 6 scores
Doug Corum 228, 225, 218, 671; Richard Jaco 217, 208, 204, 629; Bob McGann 257, 191, 606; Bobby Phillips 213, 191, 592; Morris Antwine 255, 589; John Fillis 204, 193, 575; John Rourke 223; Lou Massaro 223; Butch Brewer 213; Rick Watkins 211; D.J. Johnson 210, 193; Larry Roath 208; Brad Loan 207; Robert Shelton 205; Otis Davis 204; Chris Hara 202; Larry Williams 200; John Euson 199; Pete Gunn 199; Randolph Waddy 194; Glenn Hogeland 194; Dwight Wardell 191; Ron Daniels 191; Jose Roman 191; William Williams 190; Steve Pittman 190; Ralph Grubb 190.
Pong Cobb 194, 190, 540; Wanda Andrews 192, 180, 533; Isabelle Pryor 205, 175, 530; Linda Jones 192, 174, 528; Robin Matthews 191, 519; Pat Jaco 177, 507; Linda Kadar 181; Angela Harge 179; Joan Reasonover 175.
Merchants mixed league
Stan Trunack 258, 248, 719; James Borden 257, 234, 705; Terry Holloway 251, 268, 700; James Einhorn 238, 248, 700; Wayne Ferrell 258, 691; Bryan Gallahan 269, 688; Phil Donnelly 256, 682; Richard Holmes 234, 237, 672; Jeffrey Crough 236, 672; Gerald Volpp 265, 666; Thomas Franklin 236, 662; John Heard 246, 659; Chuck Allen 265, 657; Todd Long 238, 649; James Myers 233, 645; David Wollstein 234, 629; Anthony Tutt 236, 629; Mark Gallahan 244, 625; Thomas Bellinger 254, 623; John Cleveland 623; Kenneth Pritchard 257, 622; John Oliver 247, 621; Jason McDonald 233, 621; Ralph Beck 256; Joseph Hodge 237; Trent Howell 235; Roland Jackson 235; Jason Hart 234; David Henningsen 232; Gerald Brusich 230.
Tiffany Bell 210, 246, 652; Tammy Hatfield 231, 223, 643; LaTonia Livingston 221, 230, 632; Sharon Moore 230, 607; Gena Gunn 221, 603; Caitlin Crandall 243; Kathleen Borden 213; Kathryn White 212; Gina Seifert 203.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Tammy Hatfield 256, 256,1 70, 682; Ann Haller 192, 183, 529; Lisa Watts 182, 171, 171, 524; Donna Newman 189, 183, 522; Judy Molosky 178, 170, 514; Megan Haller 195; Billie Mitchem 171; Nell Allen–Rollins 170; Gae Lombardi 170.
Jet setters
Glenn Williams 248, 670; Raymond Adams 243, 622; Steven Pittman 245; Shane Hoverter 233.
Angela Morris 224; Lottie Gorham 219.
Green pin
Daniel Pittman 243, 633.
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Bobbie Hollenbach 457.
