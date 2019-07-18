AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 279, 277, 244, 800; Richard Jaco 244, 203, 193, 640; Jerry Haller 216, 206, 198, 620; Jamie Dalton 214, 212, 614; Larry Roath 217, 215, 611; Doug Corum 216, 214, 611; David Matthews 258; Joe Kelly 220; Ron Daniels 209; Ken Pritchard 208, 191; William Williams 207; John Euson 198; Sidney Richardson 196; George Martin 195; Chris Hara 191.
Karen Savoy 200, 173, 529; Pat Jaco 198, 496; Peggy Roath 487; Lynell Manning 191; Tina Corum 173; Gae Lombardi 173.
Goodtimers (seniors)
Larry Roath 229; Jerry Haller 225; Leroy Rinker 211; Richard Jaco 210; Robert Epp 205; Joe Kelly 203; John Bailey 202; Danny Resio 201; Mike Burke 193; Jay Bowling 191; George Harding 191; Bobby Phillips 190.
Barbara Jones 245, 585; Billie Mitchem 205, 581; Penny Young 182, 514; Isabelle Pryor 500; Linda Jones 197; Barbara Brookman 186; Soledad Russell 185; Rose Rinker 180.
Tuesday summer mixed league
Tom Franklin 245, 644; Jim Wolfe 267, 633; Wayne Whitley 235, 630; Frank Grant 626; Dave Holmes 256; John Bailey 248; Trent Howell 241; Jack Allen 235; Javis Chapman 231.
Lydia Sullivan 245, 620; Sandra Goodrum 243; Lottie Gorham 205; Caaroln Reynolds 205; Shantelle Gordon 201.
Green pin summer league
Daniel Pittman 245.
Shelley Surfer 201.