AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 225, 215, 211, 651; Robert Shelton 254, 204, 633; Elgin McCarley 221, 212, 619; David Matthews 225, 205, 605; Doug Corum 224, 197, 594; Bobby Phillips 204, 198, 587; Chris Hara 209, 209, 586; Gil Taylor 214, 191, 586; Larry Roath 215, 206, 571; Rick Watkins 225; George Martin 224; Bill Riley 214; Errin Antwine 213, 206; Charles Stanley 212; Joe Kelly 212; John Euson 207; Richard Jaco 204, 194; Jim Jenkins 204; Jose Roman 199; Jim Foster 198; Brad Loan 195, 193; Chris Worthington 194; Butch Brewer 194; Bob McGann 192; Ken Greene 191; Randolph Waddy 191.
Linda Kadar 235, 190, 584; Ruby Charity 196, 175, 526; Adrienne Carrington 182, 179, 522; Deborah Johnson 188, 493; Pat Jaco 489; Linda Burke 172, 487; Wanda Andrews 172, 481; Linda Jones 175, 479; Jackie Allen 170, 475; Peggy Roath 473; Angela Harge 194; Robin Matthews 177; Stephanie Foster 176; Karen Savoy 175.
Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)
Tammy Hatfield 244, 199, 199, 642; Soledad Russell 196, 505; Linda Peck 201; Julia Grimes 191; Megan Haller 190; Peggy Roath 186; Ann Dunston 181; Terry Lucas 178; Laura Reiter 175; Pat Gibbons 173; Julie Meehan 171.
Jet setters
Feb. 13 scores
William Michaud 257, 654; Jerry Haller 651; Glenn Williams 237, 622; Raymond Adams 287; John Mayer 255; Wade Garrison 236.
Feb. 6 scores
Daniel Pittman 256, 237, 680; William Michaud 267; Roger Baldwin 237; Glenn Williams 230.
Lottie Gorham 209, 200, 591.
Green pin
Zach Hutto 643.
