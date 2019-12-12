AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Dec. 9 scores

John Fillis 279, 246, 202, 727; Rick Watkins 246, 233, 232, 711; Larry Roath 228, 224, 205, 657; Doug Corum 228, 205, 196, 629; Robert Shelton 223, 201, 612; John Rourke 249, 201, 600; Jim Foster 235, 584; Ralph Grubb 207, 193, 582; George Martin 237, 202, 579; Lou Massaro 223, 573; Chris Hara 245; Bobby Phillips 233; Randolph Waddy 211; Richard Jaco 208, 193; Ron Daniels 206, 205; Jay Bowling 204, 193; Bob McGann 202; Bob Resio 201; Earl Richardson 197; Coach Brant 196; Steve Pittman 192, 192; Jim Jenkins 191.

Linda Peck 192, 176, 536; Adrienne Carrington 188, 183, 531; Pat Jaco 170, 497; Linda Jones 493; Deborah Johnson 178, 490; Wanda Andrews 191, 483; Dottie Branscome 177, 479; Adele Jones 181, 478; Ruby Charity 188, 476; Karen Savoy 204; Billie Mitchem 184; Peggy Roath 180.

Dec. 2 scores

John Fillis 246, 240, 211, 697; Richard Jaco 247, 247, 195, 689; Doug Corum 258, 225, 190, 673; Rick Watkins 236, 212, 203, 651; David Matthews 222, 213, 201, 636; Steve Pittman 212, 211, 205, 628; Marcus Sparks 222, 214, 625; Lou Massaro 219, 208, 607; Brad Loan 230, 214, 579; Otis Davis 255; John Rourke 226, 190; Butch Brewer 216; Bob McGann 212; Richard Cox 210; Larry Roath 210; Chris Hara 200; Randolph Waddy 198; Dwight Wardell 197; Larry Williams 194, 190; Bob Leuallen 193; D.J.Johnson 192; Ron Daniels 192.

Helen Sobolak 209, 518; Adrienne Carrington 189, 178, 503; Pat Jaco 182, 170, 499; Linda Hara 170, 498; Billie Mitchem 177, 495; Linda Peck 191, 488; Wanda Andrews 186, 487; Stephanie Foster 180, 174, 486; Tina Corum 171, 485; Linda Jones 180; Ruby Charity 172.

LOW fun league (seniors)

Cecil Hurst 203, 202, 582; Bob McGann 237, 201, 579; Garth Lamb 214, 554; Larry Eiben 202; Keith Hendrickson 192; John Daniel 192; Earl Cruse 191; John Rourke 190; Rick Watkins 190.

Michelle Mullikin 185, 185, 179, 549; Barbara Barrett 201, 472; Robin Matthews 192; Mary Lancing 181; Phyllis Palestri 173; Marilyn Berwinkle 172.

Colonial Beach ladies (seniors)

Peggy Roath 177, 171, 506; Courtney Tripp 203, 502; Megan Haller 216; Lisa Watts 190; Adele Jones 189; Pat Jaco 185; Linda Peck 183; Julia Grimes 179; Loretta LaTerra 177, 171; Soledad Russell 175; Gayle Bracy 174; Donna Newman 171.

Green pin

Daniel Pittman 239, 632.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments