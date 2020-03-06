MIDLOTHIAN—Dorion Staples was admittedly nervous entering the Class 6 state quarterfinals Friday night.
The Massaponax senior center heard whispers that Thomas Dale boasted a 6-foot-10 post player that would give the Panthers problems inside.
But one glance at the Knights’ roster showed no rotation players taller than rail-thin 6-foot-5 reserve forward Luke Ogle.
Staples breathed a sigh of relief once he saw the smallish Knights up close.
And then the 6-foot-7 inside–outside threat dominated.
Staples poured in a game-high 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Panthers built a 16-point fourth-quarter lead before holding on for a 58–53 victory at Cosby High School.
“I felt real comfortable,” Staples said. “I got in a groove and I knew I could get those points and rebounds. They’re a lot skinnier than I am.”
Massaponax (20–7) will take on South County (26–3) Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Robinson High School in Fairfax County in the state semifinals.
The Panthers are in the state tournament for the first time and now they’re two wins from capturing the 21-year-old school’s first Virginia High School League team title in any sport.
They have more than Staples to thank.
Wiry senior guard Arkese Claiborne added 20 points, while senior forward Noryen Lasley pulled down 11 rebounds.
Massaponax outrebounded the Knights 35–15. The Panthers made just two 3-pointers but were comfortable inside from the start.
“I don’t think we shot it particularly well, but we found their weakness and they never fronted Dorion,” Panthers head coach Darren Berkley.
The Panthers scored the first nine points of the game before the Knights responded with a 10–0 run. Thomas Dale led 28–27 at intermission, but the first half ended on Claiborne’s layup at the buzzer after he hauled in Lasley’s full-court pass with 0.6 seconds left.
That play gave Massaponax momentum and the Panthers outscored Thomas Dale 20–7 in the third quarter to take a 47–35 lead into the final frame.
“Every time you score before the quarter ends you always take the momentum and carry it forward,” Claiborne said.
Staples fouled Thomas Dale guard Miles Phillips on a deep 3-point attempt at the end of the third quarter. Phillips made just 1 of 3 free throws, but Thomas Dale made the Panthers sweat to close out the game.
Massaponax led 55–39 with 3:31 remaining. The Knights then went on a 12–0 run to pull within 55–51 with 48 seconds left.
Thomas Dale cut its deficit to 56–53 with 16 seconds to go on two Phillips free throws. But Claiborne made 1 of 2 free throws with 13 seconds left and then blocked a Thomas Dale 3-point attempt to seal the win.
It was a similar frantic finish to the Panthers’ 56–55 victory over Patriot last week to qualify for states in which the Panthers had a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
The team’s inability to close out opponents is a concern going forward.
“We’ve just got to have the mindset to keep our foot on their necks and don’t let up,” Claiborne said. “I think sometimes we let up a little too much. We’ve got to learn how to finish them off.”
The Panthers believe they’ll be tested against South County. The Stallions have played into March the past three seasons, and they won the state championship in 2018.
“We might not be the highest ranked team,” Berkley said. “But we’ve just got to be the best team that day.”
|Massaponax
|9
|18
|20
|11
|—
|58
|Thomas Dale
|8
|20
|7
|18
|—
|53
Massaponax (20-7): Alphonso Williams 4, Noryen Lasley 3, Dorion Staples 24, Carlton Jacobs 5, Arkese Claiborne 20, Lanxton Athy 2, Mike Swain 0, Amenique Roberts 0. Totals 23 10-16 58.
Thomas Dale (20-6): Miles Phillips 12, Jahmeel Campbell 14, Reginald Phillips 9, Trey Joseph 8, Luke Ogle 4, Kylon Lewis 4, Stevan Henry 2. Totals 18 13-18 53.
3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Claiborne, Jacobs). Thomas Dale 4 (Campbell 2, R. Phillips, M. Phillips).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.