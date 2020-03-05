Keith Dickerson wasn’t the Colonial Beach boys basketball coach in 2009, but he has a special connection to that team.
Jamel Dickerson was a starting forward for the Drifters’ squad that won the only Virginia High School League state championship in the school’s history.
Colonial Beach captured the Group A, Division I title 11 years ago with a thrilling 77–75 victory over Eastern Montgomery at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.
Dickerson was a proud dad that day but now he’s in charge of guiding the Drifters back to the mountaintop.
He’s brought in his son’s state championship ring as a carat to remind the current Drifters what they can achieve.
Colonial Beach (22–5) takes on Sussex Central (12–10) tonight at 6 p.m. at Caroline High School in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
The Drifters are attempting to reach the state’s final four for the first time since the magical ’09 season in which former stars T.T. Carey and Dylan Farinet propelled them to the title.
“We have definitely talked about it,” said Dickerson who was hired as the boys head coach in 2017 after leading the Colonial Beach girls to the state tournament. “A lot of them know T.T. from when he was around and I show them film … There are so many similarities to what they went through and how they got there being underdogs and everything.”
The ’09 team dropped a region semifinal game to Surry and failed to reach the state tournament the previous year.
In 2019, the current Drifters also lost to Surry one game short of states.
The ’09 team received a boost from forward Jeryl Dickerson as a second-semester addition. This season, the Drifters welcomed sophomore guard Zacchaeus Courtney into the fold later in the year.
Both teams were paced by dynamic seniors and a sharpshooting junior.
Corvion Davis isn’t quite the same scorer as Carey, who averaged 29.1 points per game in 2008-09, but he provides all-around production.
Jace Jett (14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds per game) is a worthy secondary option just like Farinet.
Davis said he was in elementary school during the Drifters’ run more than a decade ago, but he recalls what a special time that was for the community.
“I remember going to the games and experiencing it,” Davis said. “I was wishing that was me and if I ever got the chance, it was going to be great.”
The Drifters have the opportunity after playing a difficult schedule that included two blowout losses to Class 4 quarterfinalist Courtland.
Colonial Beach also tested itself with a home tournament that included Chancellor, Grace Christian (Md.) and Virginia Academy.
The Drifters knocked off Grace Christian and Virginia Academy to earn the crown.
Davis said regular season challenges enabled the Drifters to win the Northern Neck District and Region 1A titles.
Davis—the district and region player of the year—is averaging 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season. He scored a career-high 43 points in a win over Washington & Lee and has eight 30-point games this season.
He was consistently double-teamed immediately after crossing half-court in a 78–61 win over Mathews in the region title game last Saturday. After initially forcing shots, he settled down and decided to make everyone around him better. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jett poured in a career-high 33 points.
“He’s a big part of the team,” Jett said of Davis. “But if they try to focus on him, it helps me and [Tavares Lucas] with our scoring opportunities.”
Lucas is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He’s worked on developing a mid-range jumper so his repertoire doesn’t consist solely of drives to the paint.
The combination of Davis, Jett, Lucas, Courtney and others, along with the coaching of Dickerson has the Drifters believing they can once again cut down the state nets and have a parade in town similar to ’09.
Dickerson has shown them the jewelry that lets them know it’s possible.
“It just makes me hungry,” Lucas said of seeing the title ring. “It makes me want to win a state championship.”
