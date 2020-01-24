After Brandon Hilliard misfired on an open dunk attempt in the fourth quarter of Courtland’s Battlefield District showdown with visiting Chancellor Friday night, head coach Eric Davis glanced up at the scoreboard.
Davis gave Hilliard a pass because the Cougars held a 24-point lead at the time en route to a dominant 89–74 victory over the Chargers.
“I tried to take off from the black line,” Hilliard said. “I thought I was LeBron or something.”
Excuse Hilliard if he and the Cougars (15–1, 6–0 Battlefield District) are feeling themselves lately.
He scored a game-high 19 points against the Chargers (7–5, 4–1).
Five Courtland players tallied at least 13 points as the Cougars took control of the Battlefield race with the win over Chancellor, which also entered the contest unbeaten in district play.
Point guard Khai Seargeant added 17 points and seven assists. Senior forward Zane Fox and junior swingman Robert Harvey scored 15 apiece, while Fox also pulled down 11 rebounds.
Senior center Corey John scored 13 points and provided an inside presence Chancellor was unable to match.
“A very, very well-rounded, strong team,” Chancellor head coach Craig Boothe said of the Cougars. “I underestimated how well they’re playing together. I thought in the first half we had Khai contained. We focused on him being their primary ball handler. But the other guys were very aggressive. They were just attacking us and we didn’t meet their intensity level.”
It is understandable Boothe would focus on Seargeant. The senior was coming off a 35-point performance in a 75–54 win over Caroline on Tuesday in which he shot 15 for 18 from the floor.
But Seargeant has no problem delivering the ball to open teammates. He scored just five points in the first half, but the Cougars still led 39–26 with Hilliard leading the way with 12 points at intermission.
Hilliard’s back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter helped break open a competitive game.
“Khai draws so much attention it leaves open shots,” Hilliard said. “People don’t realize that everybody on this team can score.”
In addition to the five players in double figures, forward Raul Gil came off the bench and provided seven points and eight rebounds.
If that continues, the Cougars may go unscathed in district play. They swept through one trip around the league winning six games by an average of 31.5 points per contest.
“It feels good,” John said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing. We can’t let up now.”
Rebounding had been one area of concern, but head coach Eric Davis was pleased the Cougars controlled the boards against Chancellor.
Davis said if Courtland is going to make a deep postseason run, they’ll have to become consistently competitive on the glass.
“We’ve tried to fine-tune our rebounding to make us a more solid team,” Davis said. “I thought tonight we did an excellent job of limiting them to one shot and that’s what it’s going to take. You’ve got to always improve on your weaknesses and that’s what we’re trying to focus on.”
The Chargers were paced by 19 points from senior point guard Anthony Melvin. Freshman forward Isaiah Coleman added 15 points, while junior guard AJ Coghill scored 12.
Boothe said one bright spot for the Chargers is they don’t have time to stew over the defeat. They return to action tonight at home against Dinwiddie at 6:45 p.m.
They’ll get at least one more shot at Courtland in the regular season finale at home on Feb. 18, but could see them in the district and Region 4B tournaments, as well.
“We were saying in the huddle, ‘Two more with them,’ ” Boothe said. “That’s our goal. Play them at our house and hopefully meet them again at some point.”
|Chancellor
|12
|14
|21
|27
|—
|74
|Courtland
|16
|23
|29
|21
|—
|89
Chancellor (7-5, 4-1): Shane Batten 7, Ziggy Carter 8, Vincent Lewis 7, AJ Coghill 12, Matt Mesick 0, Breydon Williams 3, Jaden Voyd 3, Anthony Melvin 19, Jason Jackson 0, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 15, Dajuan Johnson 0, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals 27 16-22 74.
Courtland (15-1, 6-0): Robert Harvey 15, Brandon Hilliard 19, Khai Seargeant 17, Raul Gill 7, Kristion Plummer 3, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 15, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 13, Brandon Howard 0. Totals 35 15-24 89.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Batten, Lewis, Coleman, Voyd). Courtland 4 (Hilliard 3, Seargeant).
