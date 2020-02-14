Tipoff time for the Massaponax boys basketball team’s Commonwealth District semifinal game on Friday with visiting Riverbend was about 45 minutes earlier than usual.
For the first eight minutes of the contest, the top-seeded Panthers played like they hadn’t heard about the time change.
Riding a wave of early energy and some quick buckets from behind the arc, fourth-seeded Riverbend took it to the district’s regular-season champs and jumped out to an 11–0 lead after five minutes. The Bears led 14–5 after the first period.
But Massaponax is a veteran team that knows how to win, and it showed in the next three quarters. Led by 6-foot-7 Dorian Staples’ season-high 34 points and an up-tempo defense, the Panthers turned the tide with an impressive performance and posted a 65–47 victory.
The win earned Massaponax (17–5) a berth in Tuesday’s championship game where it will face North Stafford (15–7) at home. The Wolverines edged Stafford 50–49 in Friday’s other semifinal tilt. Riverbend closed its season at 9–13.
“We had a slow start, but we knew what was on the line and we got it done,” said Staples. “We want to win back-to-back championships, so we have to put in the work and play our best.”
After the slow start, the Panthers did just that and eventually pulled away from the pesky Bears, who had lost to the defending tournament champions by just two points in their last meeting in January.
“We play hard and we don’t give up,” said Riverbend coach Nat Jackson. “That’s what we hang our hats on, that’s our identity.”
The Bears played hard for four quarters, but in the end, the talent and athleticism of the Panthers proved to be more than they could handle.
Staples took charge in the second half, scoring 23 of his points to help Massaponax increase a four-point lead at the break to as many as 20 in the fourth quarter. In addition to his offensive production, he also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
“When Dorian decides he wants to play inside, there’s no one around like him, said Massaponax coach Darren Berkley. “He was a big key for us, and I also thought we took away their 3-point line in the second half. That was big for us.”
TThe Panthers also got a big lift from seniors Alphonzo Williams and Arkese Claiborne. Williams scored 13 points and played a strong game on the backboards, while Claiborne helped ignite their rally in the second quarter with 10 points.
Trailing by nine at the start of the period, Staples buried a 3-pointer to get the comeback started, and then Claiborne netted seven straight points to pull the Panthers even. His transition layup put them in front 20–19 and they never trailed again.
“We started slow and I had to bring some energy in the second quarter,” said Claiborne. “I think my teammates rallied around me.”
The second half belonged to the Panthers, who outscored their visitors 40–26 in the second half. Leading by just eight at the end of the third quarter (45–37), they connected on 14 of 21 shots from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes to put the game away.
“For three quarters tonight, we showed what we can do,” said Berkley. “The second half was one of our best of the year. That’s the kind of ball we need to play. When we do that, we’re hard to beat.”
Staples agreed. “We haven’t played our best basketball yet,” said the big senior. “We’ve shown glimpses of it, like we did tonight.”
Riverbend, which won nine games this year after claiming just four last season, got 12 points from Darrell Coleman, eight from Logan Suber and seven from Marquees Foster.
“Our guys gave it everything they had,” said Jackson. “I like what we have coming back next year. Everybody tells us how hard we play. Next year, I want them to tell us how smart we play.”
|Riverbend
|14
|7
|16
|10
|—
|47
|Massaponax
|5
|20
|20
|20
|—
|65
Riverbend (9-13): Andy Castillo 4, Darrell Coleman 12, Jalen Suber 5, Ben Coker 0, Nate Sherman 6, Logan Suber 8, Marquees Foster 7, Quan Johnson 0, Caleb Mattozzi 0, Tajae Moore 5. Totals: 16 10-18 47.
Massaponax (17-5): Alphonso Williams 13, Tyheem Kimble 0, Noryen Lasley 2, Dorian Staples 34, Carlton Jacobs 3, Arkese Claiborne 10, Lanxton Athy 3, Amenique Roberts 0. Totals: 18 25-36 65.
3-pointers: Riverbend 5 (Sherman 2, Foster 2, Moore). Massaponax 4 (Staples 3, Jacobs).
