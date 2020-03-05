With minimal prompting, Dorion Staples lurched backward onto the hardwood during a recent practice as if felled by a spectral small forward.
“You have to flop yourself back, land on your butt and lay down at the same time and make it look like you actually got hit,” Staples explained, popping back up. “You have to make it known—yell.”
Massaponax’s senior center has haunted opponents all season with his ability to shape contact in the paint. Heading into Friday night’s Class 6 state quarterfinal against Thomas Dale in Midlothian, the 6-foot-7 Staples has drawn 27 charges, serving as the Panthers’ resident fall guy.
“It’s old school,” Massaponax coach Darren Berkley said. “But, because of him, the little guys are taking a few charges. I think it’s contagious.”
Berkley doesn’t take too much credit for Staples’ niche skill. The Panthers (19–7) run a charge drill on occasion, with an attacking player lined up on the wing and a defender starting on the baseline. But it’s mostly an innate talent.
“If you leave your feet, he finds his way there,” Berkley said. “You’d have to think it’s a little bit of a knack, right? He just has a feel for that charge. I think he gets a lot of reinforcement from it, people say what a great thing it is, so he keeps doing it.”
Staples has drawn as many as five charges in a single game, accomplishing the feat against Eastern View and Potomac. He said he hasn’t received much flak from opposing players or coaches for making his body the last line of defense.
“I think they respect it, and their coach is probably trying to make them do the same thing,” he said.
He’s right on that front. Staples can count Potomac coach Keith Honore, who watched the big man thwart three consecutive possessions in the first half of last week’s Region 6B championship game, as a fan.
“I really have a special place in my heart for a kid who willingly takes charges,” Honore said. “What better way to prove to his teammates what it takes to win?”
Taking a charge is equal parts tenacity and timing. To draw the appropriate whistle, you must establish position without a hint of hesitation. The direction of the fall is also important; even a small deviation to one side or the other could give a referee the wrong impression.
“You have to be willing to do it. You’re not just going to sit there and take a charge,” Staples said. “You’ve got to be willing to do the dirty stuff. Nobody really takes charges because they’re afraid of the contact, they’re afraid to get hit, they’re afraid to get hurt.
“People get blocking fouls because they’re not doing it right. You’ve got to be able to just fall back and take the contact, you can’t avoid it.”
The Panthers won’t hesitate to admit that this has been an improbable run to the program’s first state tournament berth. When Massaponax star lost point guard Khai Seargeant to transfer, questions abounded about how to fill the scoring void. Seargeant took his talents to Courtland and has proceeded to guide the Cougars to a Region 4B title and a spot in the Class 4 tournament.
“With Khai averaging 15 points, we had to recover those points back,” Staples said. “[Ar]kese [Claiborne] and [Al]phonzo [Williams] really work at it, and they really got better. I’ve never seen two players improve like those two.”
Berkley scouted Thomas Dale in person at Monday’s Region 6A final. The Knights (20–5) present challenges in transition and with their size in the front court, he said. While they’re young at guard, they’re also bulky and athletic on the wing.
“I think at this point, everybody’s good,” Berkley said. “Everybody can beat you. I don’t think you have to be the best team, you just have to play the best that night. That’s what we’re selling the kids.”
