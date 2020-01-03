Chancellor boys basketball coach Craig Boothe challenged senior point guard Anthony Melvin during the Chargers’ nondistrict contest at Massaponax Friday night.
Boothe asked Melvin emphatically, “Can you get me a win?”
Melvin provided the answer in the fourth quarter.
He connected on all eight of his free-throw attempts down the stretch to help the Chargers earn a hard-fought 72–64 victory over the Panthers to build momentum heading into the start of Battlefield District play next week.
Melvin and freshman Isaiah Coleman paced Chancellor (3–3) with 20 points apiece. Arkese Claiborne led Massaponax (7–2) with 18 points.
After the victory, Melvin embraced his coach and reminded him “I got you a win.”
“The thing is when it’s a tight game, we want the ball in his hands,” Boothe said. “I don’t think anybody can take the ball from him. He gets very low. He’s an outstanding ball handler and he’s an excellent free-throw shooter ... So his confidence and leadership is key. He’s been in this movie a thousand times.”
Melvin’s senior moment came in the final quarter, but it was Coleman who kept the Chargers afloat in the first half.
Chancellor fell behind 24–13 in the second quarter when Coleman caught fire and drained three of his five 3-pointers on the night. Chancellor was able to turn its 11-point deficit into a 32–31 halftime advantage. Coleman’s 3 at the top of the key in the third quarter tied the game at 44 after the Chargers had fell behind by six.
“Just getting in the gym, getting shots up,” Coleman said of what led to his hot shooting. “That’s basically it.”
Boothe said Coleman “carried us” in the second and third quarters.
Massaponax head coach Darren Berkley said Coleman “looked like the best freshman around here to me.”
“He’s so young with so much potential and so much talent, it’s just crazy to watch,” Melvin said. “The fact I get to be a part of it my last year is terrific.”
The Chargers had plenty of other help in what Boothe called their most complete performance of the season. Junior guard AJ Coghill scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. Guard Shane Batten and forward Breydon Williams combined for 16 timely points.
After the Panthers took a 42–36 lead in the third quarter, Batten answered immediately with a pivotal 3. Williams’ put-back as he was fouled gave the Chargers a 50–47 lead.
“Tonight, we had to elevate our play,” Boothe said. “My concern with Massaponax is they’re experienced, but they’re also big. And we had to rebound. We just fought. We didn’t get many clean rebounds but we got the 50–50 balls.”
That was never more apparent than in the fourth quarter. Massaponax used its bruising inside strength to get numerous attempts around the basket, but the Chargers scrapped just enough to cause close misses and eventually secure the rebound.
Massaponax didn’t do itself any favors at the free-throw line as it missed five fourth-quarter attempts.
“We didn’t finish around the rim and we didn’t handle their physicality,” Berkley said.
In addition to Claiborne’s solid effort for Massaponax, senior center Dorion Staples finished with 16 points and six rebounds, but was 2 for 9 on 3s.
The Panthers and Chargers have three-game weeks upcoming. Massaponax hosts Mountain View and Louisa on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before closing out the week at Colonial Forge on Friday.
Chancellor hosts Spotsylvania and Riverbend Tuesday and Wednesday before capping its week at Caroline on Friday.
“It’s a big confidence booster because that’s a great-coached and well-run team,” Melvin said of defeating the Panthers. “To beat them is just great. It’s a momentum setter.”
Chancellor (3-3): Ziggy Carter 3, Vincent Lewis 2, AJ Coghill 10, Breydon Williams 7, Jaden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 20, Jason Jackson 0, Shane Batten 9, Alijah Callahan 1, Isaiah Coleman 20, Dajuan Johnson 0. Totals 24 18-28 72.
Massaponax (7-2): Alphonzo Williams 12, Tyheem Kimble 8, Noryen Lasley 6, Dorion Staples 16, Arkese Claiborne 18, Mike Swain 3, Lanxton Athy 1. Totals 21 14-27 64.
3-pointers: Chancellor 6 (Coleman 5, Batten). Massaponax 8 (Claiborne 3, Staples 2, Williams 2, Swain).
