Nearly every time they were tested this season, the Courtland Cougars found the correct response.
On Friday night, they finally encountered a challenge they couldn’t overcome.
Senior guard Khai Seargeant’s latest tour de force, a 30-point outburst, wasn’t enough as the Cougars’ season ended with 67–61 loss to Woodrow Wilson of Portsmouth in a Class 4 boys basketball state quarterfinal game played at Spotsylvania High School.
“You’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” Courtland coach Eric Davis said of the visiting Presidents. “They made things hard for us. I thought we could have held onto the ball a couple of times, but they put a lot of pressure on us up front.”
The Presidents (18–7) used their superior size and a couple of key quarter-ending plays from senior Khalil Davis to thwart the Cougars, who finish with a 25–3 record. Woodrow Wilson dominated the rebounding battle and got 12 second-chance points, including a dunk follow from Davis to end the first quarter.
“They just bullied us down low,” Seargeant said, “and we couldn’t fight back.”
Added Davis: “Going into the game, I told the guys that if we didn’t box out, it was going to be a long night. At times we boxed out, but we didn’t do it consistently.”
That first-quarter dunk wasn’t Davis’ biggest play of the game, though. After Courtland’s Seargeant tied the game at 45 with a drive and a free throw with 5.2 seconds left in the third quarter, Davis drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to regain the lead. Said Davis: “That was a back-breaker.”
Courtland pulled ahead again 49–48 on a 3-pointer by Xavier Alston and a free throw by Seargeant, but a follow shot by freshman Michael Smith Jr. and a dunk by the 6-foot-6 Davis on a lob pass put the Presidents ahead for good. It was a cathartic night for Davis, who said he lost two close friends in the past week: one to a gunshot and one in an automobile accident.
“I just wanted to go out and give it all for my team,” Davis said.
Junior James Prescott scored all 14 of his points in the second half for Woodrow Wilson and also spent time guarding Seargeant.
“I pretty much told the guys, ‘That guy [Seargeant] is going to get his,’ ” Woodrow Wilson coach Gerald Andrews said. “We just need to shut down everybody else.”
Seargeant got some early scoring help from fellow senior Zane Fox, who scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half. But in the second half, the Cougars relied heavily on Seargeant, as they have for most of a memorable season. He scored 11 of the Cougars’ 16 fourth-quarter points, but also committed three turnovers in the final period as the Presidents’ physical defense seemed to take a toll.
“We were used to the physicality,” Seargeant said. “We just didn’t respond to it.”
Said the Presidents’ Davis: “[Seargeant] is very good going to the basket. He didn’t settle for his shot. But every time he cut, we gave him a little bump.”
After surviving a brutal schedule in Region 4A, the Presidents move on to a state semifinal game against Millbrook on Tuesday night. The Cougars must pack up their equipment after their most successful season since winning the Group AA, Division 4 title in 2009 ended on a bitter note.
“It was an amazing season,” Davis said. “From the summer until now, we played so many games—summer league, fall camps—and we had only five losses coming into tonight. That’s a credit to the kids. They worked hard in the offseason, and that’s why we got this far.”
|W. Wilson
|17
|17
|14
|19
|—
|67
|Courtland
|17
|15
|13
|16
|—
|61
Woodrow Wilson (18–7): Shawn Hoggard 4, Nasir Cross 15, James Prescott 14, Dontray Brown 0, Jamarcus Wray-Finney 0, Khalil Davis 15, Amarion Collins 0, Michael Smith Jr. 13, Justin Green 0, Keyon Stitt 2, Jaylin Mitchell 4. Totals: 24 15–19.
Courtland (25–3): Xavier Alston 3, Robert Harvey 0, Brandon Hilliard 4, Aaron Brooks 0, Khai Seargeant 30, Kristian Plummer 0, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 17 , Michael Salvary 0. Totals: 21 18–24 61.
3-pointers: Woodrow Wilson 4 (Davis 2, Smith 2); Courtland 1 (Alston).
