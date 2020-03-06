No matter what heights it reaches in the next week, you will not remember this Colonial Beach boys basketball team for its, well, height. The Drifters are almost always the smaller team on the court, a deficiency that opponents eagerly and invariably exploit on the boards.
“To be honest, we don’t rebound well,” Drifters coach Keith Dickerson said.
That admission qualifies the performance of 5-foot-7 Taveres Lucas on Friday as quite the tall order. Lucas recorded a double–double 13 points and 12 rebounds as Colonial Beach bucked a lethargic start to knock off Sussex Central 49–37 in a Class 1 state quarterfinal played at Caroline High School.
The Drifters (23–5) will face Mathews, a 59–56 winner over Riverheads, in Tuesday’s state semifinal at a neutral site.
A Lucas offensive rebound with the outcome already in hand resonated strongly with Tigers coach Ivan Carter.
“He just went up there and snagged it,” Carter said. “And I said, ‘Oh yeah, that kid really wants it.’ ”
An overachieving Sussex squad that was making its first state tournament appearance since 1992—and only then after overcoming an 0–5 start to the season—knew it needed to bog down Colonial Beach’s breakneck pace.
“We figured if we could keep the score lower, 40, 50s, maybe we would have a chance,” Carter said.
Early on, the strategy worked. The Drifters started out 0 of 5 from the field, and hundreds of fans who’d made the trek to Milford from the Northern Neck spent eight minutes they will never get back taking in a 7–7 slog.
“We couldn’t get the crowd in it because we couldn’t make a shot,” Dickerson said. “Once we got moving pretty good and things opened up for us, the crowd really got us going.”
So did Lucas. With the Drifters leading just 20–12 at halftime, he assumed control in the third quarter, scoring 12 of the Drifters’ 16 points during the period.
Known primarily as a dribble-drive threat, Lucas peppered the field with a series of mid-range jumpers. His fadeaway from the elbow resulted in a three-point play and gave Colonial Beach a commanding 34–22 advantage with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.
“Once he opens up the gates, they flow,” Dickerson said.
Meanwhile, the Drifters’ staunch 2–3 zone gave the Tigers fits. Sussex managed a single basket in the second quarter and four over the entire first half. Javon Jones led the Tigers (12–11) with 10 points.
“They’re a real handsy team on defense, make it real hard for you to get into the sets you want to run,” Carter said.
Corvion Davis and Jace Jett paced the Drifters with 13 points apiece. The de-facto home setting is sure to aid Colonial Beach on Tuesday as it seeks its first state championship since 2009, when Dickerson’s son Jamel was a starting forward.
“The crowd really got us going,” he said. “And we live off that. We need that.”
|Sussex Central
|7
|5
|12
|13
|—
|37
|Colonial Beach
|7
|13
|16
|13
|—
|49
Sussex Central (12-11): Javon Jones 10, Jashaun Branch 9, Isaiah Miranda 3, Khalil Jones 3, Imir Clark 8, Amonte Turner 2. Totals: 13 5-5 37..
Colonial Beach (23-5): Corvion Davis 13, Tavares Lucas 13, Jace Jett 13, Zacheus Courtney 6, Trey Pietras 3, MJ Virgil 1, Charles Pietras 0, Seth Jewell 0, Calan Brewster 0, Tyson Lasse 0, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 21 4-8 49.
3-pointers: Sussex 4 (Clark 2, Branch, Miranda). Colonial Beach 3 (Davis, Jett, Pietras).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.