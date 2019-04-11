Chancellor’s tactics on the pitch skew medieval. The Chargers want to bum-rush opponents, batter them, besiege them.
“Our whole concept is built on pressing, pressing, pressing,” Chancellor coach Mike Webb explained. “Playing in their end of the field. Keeping them locked in down here and staying turned on.”
That’s why Webb could be heard berating his side following each goal on Thursday—even though it was his Chargers doing the scoring.
“He tells us every game, the most important number on the scoreboard is a zero,” senior Eli Carr said.
With Thursday’s wire-to-wire effort, the Chargers succeeded in staving off complacency. In the process, they underscored their status atop the Battlefield District with a 3–0 shutout of Eastern View.
Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a scorching left-footed volley, and Chancellor (8–0, 4–0 Battlefield) carried a 1–0 lead into halftime.
Carr made it 2–0 when he flicked a header just below the crossbar, and senior back Mike Kreider added an insurance tally with 30 minutes to play. Senior Josh Reid secured a clean sheet with four saves during an otherwise restful night in net.
“They want to be good. They want to fight for things,” Webb said. “If we play somebody that’s good, they step up.”
Chancellor entered Thursday’s match without the services of starting midfielder Clayton Wheeler, who’s suffering from the flu. Senior Josh Rasure was similarly afflicted but gutted out significant minutes in the midfield.
“I think he was the best player today,” Carr said of Rasure. “He was working harder than anyone else.”
Eastern View (7–2–1, 3–2–1) showed cracks but never totally capitulated. The Cyclones contested tackles and 50–50 balls with a confidence that gave coach Lawyer Johnson something to build off moving forward.
“I think we’re going to put a lot of people on notice, which I’m excited about,” Johnson said.
The Chargers already have opponents’ attention. When Chancellor travels to Courtland on April 16, it will tote an oversize target on its back.
I think everybody knows who we are,” Webb said. “We have to come out and play the way we know we can play. We understand that we get every team’s best game, or at least start. So that’s why we come out early, sting ‘em a little bit and see how they react.”