Winning isn’t always easy, and neither is waiting for a good thing. But that is what Chancellor and Monacan had to do before Thursday’s Region 4B boys soccer championship game.
As everyone in attendance was waiting for the National Anthem to be played, lightning forced everybody from the stadium. Mother Nature had a little more to say about the proceedings and held up the festivities a little longer with a tornado warning throughout the Fredericksburg area.
After a 90 minute delay, the match-up finally kicked off and was well worth the wait.
After end-to-end action came to an end at the intermission, the Chargers (20–0) held a 3–2 advantage. As high-octane as the first half was offensively, it was Chancellor’s defense that proved the difference in the end allowing the host to hold off the Chiefs (12–7–1) to earn the program’s 10th region title.You could sense the anticipation to get the game rolling as the players left their locker rooms after the long delay. Having to wait may have had both a positive and negative effect on how the opening half played out.
“We just wanted to play cause we knew we could win. We just wanted to get it over with and get the ‘dub,” said Chancellor senior forward Eli Carr. “We came here to do business, so it was kind of frustrating, but we played through it and handled the adversity.”
Carr opened the Chargers’ account with just 2:03 elapsed on the game clock, collecting a bad clearance by the Monacan defense and riffling a shot over Chiefs’ goalie Bret Evans and into the net off the bottom of the crossbar.
Monacan leveled the match seven minutes later when Brian Orozco found a loose ball after a poor Chancellor clearance of a corner kick, placing a 2-yard shot through several players in front of goal and into the right side panel.
The Chargers didn’t wait long to answer, retaking the lead, 2–1, when Mike Kreider headed home a well executed free kick from Andres Correa three minutes later.
A bad turnover by the Chancellor defense inside its own defensive end lead to a 2-on-1 break for Monacan 10 minutes later and Andrew Glass feed Immanuel Akpeme for his eighth goal in four regional playoff games, making it 2–2 with 17:45 left in the half.
Once again, the Chargers didn’t hang their heads, reestablishing a one-goal advantage four minutes later with 13:50 remaining in the half.
Carr got to the Chiefs’ endline and played a ball in front that Evans got a hand on but didn’t control before Anderson Vasquez was able to race in and finish off into an empty net.
Both teams came out of the intermission full of energy and continued to battle. While Carr was unable to connect on several chances to double the lead, neither was Monacan as it was only able to must one shot on target in the closing 40 minutes.
While the final half was a bit out of nature for Chancellor it helped get the job done.
“We came out and defended a lot in the second half which is something we don’t like to do, but had to do it because it was what was needed to win.”
Though he wasn’t able to extend the lead, Carr was still a vital part of the outcome as the Chargers dug deep to do what they needed to do to get the result according to head coach Mike Webb.
“He’s effective. If he puts a few away, I think we win more comfortably. I think he had some chances he normally would tuck in there, but he constantly keeps them under pressure,” said Webb. “They had the ball a little bit and that’s not our style, but we tried to get behind [their defense] and it was effective.”
Chancellor will now host Grafton, which feel 3–0 to Jamestown in the Region 4A final, in Tuesday’s Class 4 state quarterfinals.The Chargers will be anticipating that match-up as well.
“They knocked us out in the semifinals last year,” said Webb, “so we’re hoping to do better against the this time around.”