The shock hadn’t yet dissipated when Massaponax boys soccer coach Matt Eby huddled his side for extra time. After two weather delays and nearly four hours, the Panthers had positioned themselves mere seconds from a Region 5D championship.
But Mountain View’s Chris Gonzales, apparently eager to play more soccer, headed off the celebration before it could begin. Gonzales’ diving equalizer off a set piece in the 80th minute tied the match at 1.
“You could see the air go out of them a little bit,” Eby said.
But Gabe Bailey wasn’t deflated. The Massaponax junior forward knew the host Wildcats weren’t likely to go quietly. Extra time, he reasoned, was simply another reset.
“We kept our heads in the game,” Bailey said. “Everything’s 0–0.”
Or it was, until Bailey bullied his way through a trio of Wildcat defenders and unleashed a right-footed strike two minutes into the first extra period. From there, the Panthers rode out the remainder of a 2–1 victory that cemented the program’s first region title since 1999.
“I don’t think there are many guys as intense as Gabe Bailey when he’s on,” Eby said. “He’s a guy that gets a certain look in his eye and he wants to go for blood.”
Forty minutes of technical, tough play yielded no scoring, and the match was halted twice during the second half due to lightning. When play resumed for the second time, with 11 minutes to play, Massaponax gained the upper hand.
In the 76th minute, Bailey wove in a corner kick and Matt Goldberg hammered it home from point-blank range for the game’s first score. Goldberg, a defender, has just five goals on the season; three of them have come against the Wildcats.
“I saw the ball on the ground and a wide-open opportunity, honestly,” Goldberg said.
With about 40 seconds left in regulation, the Wildcats secured a free kick near the left corner flag. The ball flew past the scrum in front of the cage, but Kevin Blanco lurked back post to redirect it back to Gonzales, whose equalizer shocked just about everyone but his own coach.
“The fight was still there,” Mountain View coach Max Watson said. “Ultimately, what it came down was when they had their one or two chances they finished balls. I feel like we had six or seven, we finished one. That’s what we get.”
Both teams advance to next week’s Class 5 state tournament, with Massaponax (14–3–1) hosting a Tuesday quarterfinal. Mountain View will play on the road.
“I’m excited for the experience for the boys,” Eby said. “It’s something we haven’t done in my time here. It’s something we’ve always strived for. “If anything else, it’s an experience playing in the state tournament, but I’m excited to do some damage.”
