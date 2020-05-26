In terms of membership and geography, the Capital Athletic Conference will be much larger as of next month.
For the University of Mary Washington's athletes and coaches, it's a new era, with plenty of challenges.
"It's uncharted territory," UMW athletic director Patrick Catullo said Monday, as the CAC announced the addition of five members of the American Collegiate Athletic Conference: the University of California-Santa Cruz, Finlandia (Mich.) University, Mills (Calif.) College, Mount Mary (Wis.) University, Pine Manor (Mass.) College (Mass.) and Pratt (N.Y.) Institute. Pine Manor plans to stay in the league only for the 2020-21 school year.
They will join CAC holdovers UMW, Christopher Newport and Salisbury, along with Southern Virginia and St. Mary's (Md.), which earlier announced plans to leave the CAC next summer. UMW was the last charter member of the CAC, which began competition in 2990.
The expansion gives the conference 11 schools for the 2020-21 academic year. Membership will fall to eight in 2021-22, when Pine Manor, St. Mary's and Southern Virginia leave for other conferences.
Participation in in such a geographically diverse conference entails plenty of issues, including travel arrangements, costs and missed class time for the league's conference tournaments. Cal-Santa Cruz and Mills (located in Oakland) are both nearly 3,000 miles from UMW's campus. It's an 1,100-mile trip to Hancock, Mich., home of Finlandia, and 834 miles to Mount Mary's campus in Milwaukee.
But the new schools will allow the CAC to retain automatic NCAA Division III tournament qualification for its champions in baseball, softball, women's volleyball and men's and women's basketball, lacrosse, soccer and tennis.
"This expansion really strengthens the membership of the CAC," Catullo said. "For us at Mary Washington, it provides our student-athletes with end-of-season tournaments and more access to the NCAA tournament. For me, those are really big pieces of the student-athlete experience."
CAC schools will not participate in regular-season conference play after the 2020-21 school year. At that point, the top four ranked current CAC members and the top two ACAA schools in each sport will qualify for conference tournaments at preselected sites. The host school will automatically qualify in each sport.
Those rankings will be determined by Massey Ratings, a formula developed by Carson-Newman (Tenn.) College professor Kenneth Massey that was formerly used by college football's Bowl Championship Series from 1999-2013.
All of this, of course, hinges on the return of sports in the fall. The NCAA halted all spring sports in March and canceled its winter championships after the coronvirus outbreak.
"We are planning to return in the fall. We are looking forward to it, with the priority that the student-athletes' health and safety are looked after," Catullo said.
Conference officials plan to rebrand the conference with a new name. The ACAA was formed in 2017 among schools that struggled to find conference affiliations.
CAC commissioner Jeff Ligney is leaving to take a similar position with the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference on July 1.
