In the 2020 Capitals Canine Calendar, you will see 12 months of Washington ice hockey players posing with dogs of all sizes, ages and bark levels.
The animals appear well behaved, like professional fur models, but don’t let their perfectly poised paws fool you. There was plenty of four-legged mischief during the October shoot at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington.
“JJ, don’t jump out of the car!” said Sue Bell, who founded Homeward Trails Animal Rescue and provided rescue animals for the event. Calendar sales help raise money for the organization.
Bell prevented the three-legged pit bull mix from escaping the vintage red convertible, but she wasn’t quick enough to stop Cayde from hopping out of the front seat. The dog landed on the ground like a gold-medal gymnast but was quickly scooped up and returned to the car.
Meanwhile, puppies named after Harry Potter characters squirmed like fat worms in the back seat. The 5-week-olds were wriggling with excitement during their first outing away from home.
“Cool it, puppies,” Bell begged. “Please chill.”
To grab the dogs’ attention, photographer Virgil Ocampo relied on several tricks up his sleeve—and on his wrist, including a polka-dot toy he wears like a bracelet.
“We use different squeaks and high-pitched sounds,” he said. “We shake keys, clap our hands, knock on doors and sometimes do the ‘Macarena’. “
While the photo crew waited for goaltender Braden Holtby to shower after morning practice, Ocampo took pictures of Captain, the 11-week-old service dog the Caps are helping train. Captain chased a bouquet of stuffed roses thrown by his trainer. He brought the flowers to Ocampo, who was lying on the
