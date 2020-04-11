Merritt Hempe traveled home from Spain one day before the European nation was put on lockdown because of the spread of COVID-19.
Rashard Kelly sheltered in place at his apartment in Trento, Italy, for two weeks before he made the six-hour drive to Rome and flew into New York City along with his girlfriend and 5-month old son last month.
Tristan “T.T.” Carey arrived at a desolate JFK International Airport on March 12 from Switzerland and was able to board an earlier plane than his 9:17 p.m. scheduled flight to Washington because the airport was so empty.
“We had maybe 20 people on the plane,” Carey said. “It was the fastest I’ve ever gotten my bags at baggage claim, if that says anything.”
The three former Fredericksburg-area basketball stars were all in the middle of playing professionally in Europe when the coronavirus pandemic crippled much of the world.
They said they’ve followed proper protocol since returning to the United States, which is now just as hard-hit as the nations they emerged from.
“There are quite a few girls in our league that don’t know officially but have had symptoms,” Hempe said. “An American player was concerned she had it.”
SHINING BEFORE THE SHUTDOWN
Hempe is a former Stafford standout who went on to play for the University of Georgia. She was the starting center for Mann–Filter in Spain and averaged team-highs in points (12.7 per game) and rebounds (7.2) before play was suspended after 22 games.
Kelly, a Spotsylvania County and Wichita State product, was in his first season with Aquila Basket Trento and averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Carey has played for the Lugano Tigers three of the past four years. The former Colonial Beach star was averaging 12.9 points in 27.2 minutes per contest in 20 games for Lugano this season.
Hempe said she was reading everywhere that airports would be “insane,” but when she left Madrid, “It was the fastest I’ve ever been through security.” When Hempe arrived in the U.S. on March 15, she was given instructions on what to do. She was leaving a country that as of Saturday had 161,852 cases of coronavirus and 16,353 deaths.
“I had to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Hempe said. “I went home and stayed away. I didn’t go out or near anyone other than my family.”
In mid-March, Kelly and his team reached an agreement for him to return home. Kelly said only seven other passengers were on his plane from Rome to New York. He then made his way to Atlanta before boarding final a flight to Tulsa, Okla., where he’s currently residing.
Kelly said he considered staying in Italy before a conversation with his pastor, Rev. Dwayne Robinson of House of Victory church in Fredericksburg, convinced him to return.
Italy has been at the forefront of the pandemic. As of Saturday, the country had 147,577 cases and 18,849 deaths.
Trento has 2,708 cases but five of the 17 teams in the Serie A league Kelly played in are based in Lombardy, which has 56,048 cases and 10,238 deaths.
“My pastor just basically said, ‘If you don’t leave, do you think you’ll be OK being there for another six months?’ ” Kelly said. “That was longer than I expected to be there, so that kind of helped me make my decision.”
RECONNECTING WITH FAMILY
Kelly said in Tulsa he wakes up each day on a large piece of land. He rides four-wheelers, tosses around footballs and finds time to work out. He said by not being so focused on basketball he’s learning to be a better father to Rashard Jr.
“I’m enjoying time with my son and getting this dad thing down,” he said. “You don’t want to eat too much and become a couch potato, so I’m also trying to run and work out every day.”
Hempe is enjoying family time, as well.
She’s at home in Stafford County with her parents and sister, Alexi, who just completed her freshman season with the South Dakota women’s basketball team. Hempe said she’s been helping her parents around the house. She laughed in recalling how her dad called her into his room last week for “computer help;” it turned out he only needed to copy and paste. It made for an amusing tweet.
Hempe also has an outdoor workout routine that Mann–Filter promoted on Twitter. She was playing basketball solo at Brooks Park in southern Stafford before the courts were shut down.
Hempe noted that her team’s season has yet to be officially canceled. She said she would return to Spain if called to come back because she remains under contract.
“I’m just doing what I can to stay in shape,” she said.
Carey returned home March 12.
Switzerland has 24,900 cases of coronavirus and 1,015 deaths. But Carey said the country’s close proximity to Italy made him a bit uneasy. The nations border one another.
“In Switzerland, we were all good, but everybody was going crazy at how fast it was spreading in Italy,” Carey said. “Everybody was saying it’s best you guys get out because once it gets to Switzerland it’s going to spread fast.”
Carey is now home in the Montross area of Westmoreland County. He said he’s stayed away from shooting hoops, even individually, because one person can draw a crowd.
He spends his time doing body-weight exercises, such as push-ups and sit-ups. He also goes on runs. Carey said he’d rather work on improving his conditioning than basketball drills.
He said at Torrey Smith Park in his hometown of Colonial Beach, residents were concerned about public gatherings.
“All it takes is one person and a whole lot of people are going to come,” Carey said. “There’s nothing to do these days or nights, but I’m just trying not to be around too many people.”
OTHER PLAYERS ALSO PUT ON HOLD
Fredericksburg Christian and Virginia Tech graduate Seth Allen averaged 17.3 points per game for JuveCaserta in Italy this season. Allen was unavailable for comment, but his former youth league coach, Craig Boothe, said he’s home in Woodbridge.
Former Courtland and Oregon standout Waverly Austin played five games for Chemidor in Iran this season but hasn’t appeared in a contest since Feb. 3. He was unavailable for comment, as well.
Kelly is just beginning his career and is eager to continue overseas. Carey and Hempe said they weigh their futures on a year-to-year basis.
In reflecting on this period away from the game, Kelly believes the down time may be a good thing because it’s allowed him to reset his priorities.
“Before this a lot of athletes and working-class people didn’t get many breaks,” Kelly said. “We’re taking a break and refocusing on what’s really important, and that’s being around family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.