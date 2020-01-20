While most of her fellow 17-year-olds concern themselves with prom dates and SAT scores, Caroline Bentz is diving into a different challenge.
Her classroom, for this year at least, is a pool. Her tests come against the nation’s best swimmers. And the eventual result, she hopes, is a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.
After graduating from King George High School last spring, Bentz chose to take a “gap year” and devote herself to training before matriculating at Virginia Tech this fall. Rather than freshman mixers and English 101, her focus is one becoming one of the nation’s top female backstrokers.
“It was a great decision for her, both mentally and physically, to allow her to mature a little bit,” said Jeremy Linn, her coach with the National Capital Swim Team. “She graduated so young. It was a calculated risk to spend another year out of school, but she’s done a great job of that.”
The early results have been encouraging. At last month’s Toyota U.S. Open in Atlanta, Bentz won the “C” final in the women’s 100 back with the meet’s 12th-fastest time (1:01.78). She also won the “D” final in the 200 back with the 14th-fastest time (2:14.30).
There’s still plenty of work ahead to crack the top two in either event, the threshold for making the Olympic team. But she’ll head to June’s Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb. knowing that she’s not overmatched.
“I’m really pleased,” Bentz said. “I came away with the mindset that if I did that well, I know what I have to do to work towards the trials. I feel stronger that I could succeed under this amount of stress.”
This is the second straight season that Bentz has chosen not to compete for a school team. After winning the Class 4 state title in the 100-yard backstroke as a junior at King George, The Free Lance-Star’s 2018 swimmer of the year skipped her senior season to train exclusively with her club team.
“I don’t want to say [high school swimming] doesn’t matter as much, but it does take a toll,” she said. “You have year-round swimming, and then constant Friday night [high school] meets. Then you have to wake up for a Saturday morning [club] practice. It wasn’t something I really wanted to do.”
Bentz also graduated from high school a year ahead of schedule. She was home-schooled as a youngster, combining second and third grades. So she will report to Blacksburg this fall at the same age as most of the Hokies’ other freshmen.
The year off, though, should make her a more mature college swimmer.
And it’s not as if she is spending her gap year watching TV. She trains eight times per week with her club team in Warrenton, and she also works with a personal trainer, Rhys Gully, in Brambleton, near Redskins Park.
In what spare time she has, she runs errands, walks dogs and drives a neighbor’s children to school each morning. Said Linn: “It’s like a full-time job for her right now,”
Linn understands what it will take for Bentz to make the Olympic team. He swam on the same world-record-setting 400 medley relay team with Stafford County native Jeff Rouse at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.
In the two years in which he’s coached Bentz, she’s dropped roughly four seconds from her best time in the 100 back and seven seconds in the 200. She has qualified for the 2020 trials in both events, and hopes to qualify in the 50 and 100 freestyles as well.
One of Bentz’s teammates, Mountain View senior Georgia Johnson, also has qualified for the trials in the 100 breaststroke.
“We’re really excited about the direction she’s headed. There’s no telling how far she can go,” Linn said of Bentz. “She’s obviously physically talented, but a lot of athletes are physically talented. But you don’t really see a lot of athletes with her level of true excitement for what she’s doing. That’s not something you can teach. It’s kind of intangible, her level of spirit.”
Both Bentz and Linn agree that she needs to increase her strength, and that her best shot at the Olympics will come in 2024, when she should be closer to her physical peak. This year’s trials should give her a good feel for the level of competition.
She already has an idea after training with 17-year-old teammate Phoebe Bacon, who placed second in both backstroke events at the U.S. Open.
“In her two events, the depth around the United States is the strongest in the women’s events,” Linn said. “It will certainly be a fun and good challenge for her.”
By the fall, Bentz will return to the life of a student-athlete. In what little free time she has, she occasionally reviews Khan Academy video lessons to keep her mind as sharp as her body.
“I worried about it at first. I thought, ‘I don’t want to get stupid.’ “ she said. “I guess I miss the people and stuff, but I get to see them when they’re home for break. I do miss it for the people.”
