Chancellor High School graduate Jayla Harris is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s nominee for 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Harris, who graduated last spring as the leading scorer in the history of Virginia Wesleyan University’s women’s basketball program, is one of 149 female student-athletes nominated across all three NCAA divisions.
She scored a school-record 1,931 points in four seasons at the Virginia Beach school and was named ODAC player of the year and a third-team All-American by D3hoops.com. She also received the ODAC’s Marjorie Berkley Award, presented to the conference’s outstanding female student-athlete after graduating Magna Cum Laude with a 3.71 grade point average as a business major.
The NCAA Woman of the Year honor is awarded annually to a graduating senior for her academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership. The selection committee will whittle the nominees to 10 from each division (I, II and III) in early September and announce the winner on Oct. 20.