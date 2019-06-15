RICHMOND—As Stafford debriefed on the outfield turf at RF&P Park Thursday afternoon, Indians head coach Tommy Harrison uttered a statement you might not hear again in 2019.
“You don’t need long balls to win games,” said Harrison, grinning.
It was as much a taunt as an observation. Stafford had just surrendered two home runs in a 11–10 victory over Hickory in the Class 5 state semifinals. That’s one more than the Indians hit all season. (Senior Mike Tolson smacked a three-run homer in a walkoff win over Potomac in April).
A day later, Stafford (25–2) withstood a momentum-flipping 350-foot shot to hold off Mills Godwin, 4–3, in the state championship game.
“Kid hit it to the moon; it happens,” Harrison mused.
But who needs lunar launch angles when you’ve perfected such glamorous concepts as the two-out hit, spraying a ball to the right side to advance a runner to third, or, heaven forbid, getting a bunt down?
“It’s about each guy doing their job and leaving it to the next guy,” senior Tristan McAlister said. “We’ve done a really good job of that, get a base hit, get the bunt down and leave it to the next batter. It’s not like other teams.”
Against Hickory on Friday, the Indians invoked the ire of the baseball gods by bunting with two strikes—twice. Facing southpaw James Madison recruit Sam Landess in Friday’s final, the Indians didn’t try to do too much. Of Stafford’s nine hits in the title game, all but three were singles.
Walks, hit batsmen—even phantom foul balls. Whatever Stafford’s hitters could do to reach base in a state tournament game, they did without protest.
“We bought in the whole season. We had this motto: home runs don’t win games,” Tucker Sullivan said. “Because they don’t. We have to get the runners over at clutch times, two-out hits, all of the little things in baseball.”
Sullivan epitomized the Indians’ measured approach in the bottom of the seventh on Friday. With runners on first and second and two outs, he tailored his swing to contact—more so after falling behind 1–2 in the count.
“Base hit,” Sullivan remembers thinking. “I want to win us this ballgame.”
Then, a compact cut sent the baseball hurtling over the first baseman. It arced toward the right-field foul line and landed in fair territory some 100 feet shy of the foul pole.
“It just goes to show that baseball doesn’t have to be swinging for the fences and all that,” McAlister said.