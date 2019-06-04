When the catcher shouts “Comin’ down!” Elijah Lambros perks up.
The Stafford sophomore knows that opposing backstops try to impress during warmups, and there’s no better opportunity to preview pop times.
Since losing starting catcher Jack Lanius to a broken arm in April, Broad Run has been forced to deploy a JV call-up behind the plate, a weakness Lambros and the Indians identified almost immediately Tuesday.
“Our team has good speed, so we’re going to run on anyone that doesn’t have an arm, anyone that can’t throw the ball,” Lambros said.
Stafford might still be running after a 5–0 victory in Tuesday’s Class 5 state quarterfinal. The Indians stole 10 bases, with the speedy Lambros swiping four of them.
“Those kids run bases like their hair is on fire,” Broad Run coach Tommy Meier said.
Stafford (24–2) sparked offense early, plating two runs in each of the first two innings. Meanwhile, senior Mike Tolson displayed his usual dominance on the mound. The Western Carolina signee allowed just one hit while relying primarily on his fastball.
“He didn’t have to do too much against us tonight,” Meier said. “His curve ball was on, but he didn’t even have to use it that much.”
Tucker Sullivan relieved Tolson to start the sixth and closed out the game without allowing so much as a base runner.
“That’s a pretty good 1–2 punch,” Indians coach Tommy Harrison observed.
As Stafford’s leadoff hitter, Lambros does it all. He’s adept at working counts, possesses gap power, and—as evidenced by his persistent pilfering on the basepaths—he can run.
On Tuesday, Lambros drew a walk, went 3 for 3 with an RBI double and scored a pair of runs.
“He goes, we go,” Harrison said.
Now, the Indians are moving on to the state semifinals, where they’ll face Chesapeake’s Hickory High School at 10 a.m. at Glen Allen High.
Stafford has stuck to the same formula en route to securing the program’s first regional title since 2009, and the Indians are unlikely to deviate from it this weekend.
“It’s been fun,” Harrison said. “We have two more to get, but you have to win the first one, right?”
|R
|H
|E
|Broad Run
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|2
|Stafford
|220
|100
|x
|—
|5
|7
|1
ANTHONY PUMA, Connor Hale (3) and Matthew Mizelle. MIKE TOLSON, Tucker Sullivan (6) and Joe Tolson.