As Colonial Beach junior Jace Jett converted a baseline drive and was fouled with 13 seconds left in the Class 1 semifinals Tuesday night at King George High School, the large crowd erupted into a roar audible to passersby on State Route 3.
But the thrill was short-lived.
Jett connected on the free throw for a two-point advantage, but Mathews guard Samuel Thomas raced up the court and hit a driving floater with 4 seconds left to send the contest into overtime tied at 51.
With standout senior Corvion Davis having fouled out with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Drifters scored just two points in the extra session en route to a 56-53 defeat.
Colonial Beach (23-6) sees its season come to an end, while the Blue Devils (23-7) will face Auburn for the state championship Thursday at 8 p.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center.
After the game, Dickerson reflected on the high of Jett’s three-point play followed by the low of Thomas’ tying shot.
“The thing about it is we had just told them to stop the dribble-drive penetration,” Dickerson said. “[Thomas] was going to come and try to take it in … But it happens. They played well. They’re well-coached. They got the best of us tonight.”
Jett paced the Drifters with 20 points. Zaccheus Courtney added 12, while Davis scored 11 and Tavares Lucas contributed 10.
Courtney scored the team’s only basket in the overtime. Green was left alone for a layup for Mathews’ only field goal in the extra session. He also made 3 of 4 free throws to help seal the win.
Colonial Beach guard Trey Pietras had his 3-point attempt blocked at the buzzer and the Drifters dropped their heads. Dickerson said the play was designed for Jett, but there was a miscommunication.
Dickerson said fatigue may have been a factor late. The Drifters rotate just six players and was down to five once Davis exited.
“It might’ve got us toward the end,” Dickerson said of tired legs. “But in the fourth quarter and overtime, we just had too many unforced errors.”
Colonial Beach appeared in control of the same team it defeated 78-61 in the Region 1A title game on Feb. 29. The Drifters pulled ahead 38-30 in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils closed the frame on a 10-2 run and the game was tied at 40 entering the fourth.
The Blue Devils didn’t lead for the first time until a Christian Williams 3-pointer with 6:24 left in the game gave them a 43-42 advantage.
Mathews head coach Curtis Williamson said his team was much more settled against Colonial Beach this time around, especially on a neutral court.
He said in the third quarter, the Blue Devils finally began to throw outlet passes to set up easier buckets and that led to the sudden shift.
“I told them, ‘You beat teams down the court by passing the ball,’” Williamson said. “At the beginning of the game it was too much dribbling … We started moving the ball around and we started getting the ball inside instead of settling for jumpers.”
Caleb Thomas’ follow-up gave the Blue Devils a 45-42 lead, but the Drifters didn’t fold. Two Jett free throws gave them a 48-47 advantage with 4:02 remaining.
Colonial Beach then attempted to play keep-away and run clock. The strategy was effective in that time whisked away, but Colonial Beach was unable to create any separation.
Two Caleb Thomas free throws gave Mathews a 50-49 lead with 49.8 seconds left. Davis was called for a charge and his fifth foul on Colonial Beach’s next possession, and it appeared the Drifters’ hopes were dashed.
However, John Green missed the front end of a one-and-one with 28 seconds left and Jett gave the crowd a thrill with his go-ahead basket.
Dickerson said the loss doesn’t dampen the team’s season. The Drifters were going for the program’s second state championship in hopes of joining the 2009 team in bringing a title back to the small town.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve done,” Dickerson said. “We weren’t predicted to do anything. For what we accomplished this year, it’s a testament to the kids and the effort they gave every day in practice.”
|Mathews
|6
|18
|16
|11
|5
|—
|56
|Colonial Beach
|10
|20
|11
|2
|2
|—
|53
Mathews (23-7): James Hunley 0, John Green 14, Caleb Thomas 16, Da’Vontae Legette 2, Samuel Thomas 4, Christian Williams 15, Brandon Gandee 5. Totals: 22 8-14 56.
Colonial Beach (23-6): Corvion Davis 11, Tavares Lucas 10, Zaccheus Courtney 12, MJ Virgil 0, Jace Jett 20, Trey Pietras 0. Totals: 21 8-9 53.
3-pointers: Mathews 4 (Williams 3, Green). Colonial Beach 3 (Jett 2, Davis).
