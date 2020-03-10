FAIRFAX—A surge of energy helped Massaponax rebound from a dismal start and pull even early in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Class 6 boys’ basketball state semifinal at Robinson Secondary School.
It also awakened South County standout William Wilson, who was largely responsible for ending the Panthers’ best season.
After Massaponax rallied from an 18-5 first-quarter deficit to pull even with the Stallions at 24, Wilson took over. The senior forward scored 14 of his team-high 16 points after that point as South County pulled away for a 61-42 victory and a berth in Saturday’s state final.
“In the second quarter, they just outplayed us,” Wilson said of the Panthers. “We played a little lazy, and they matched our energy. … I just told myself that the team needed me. I became more aggressive.”
Arkese Claiborne’s 3-pointer 85 seconds into the third period pulled Massaponax (20-8) even after the Panthers had been playing catchup virtually from the opening tip.
Wilson immediately responded with a driving layup to regain the lead for good and scored as many points (eight) in the rest of the quarter as Massaponax did.
“William Wilson put us on his back,” South County coach Mike Robinson said. “… I had to make sure I put him in position to have the ball in his hands, and to make sure everybody knew he was our first and second option. He’s that good.”
The Panthers stayed within striking distance for the rest of the third period, but a critical sequence at the end of the quarter seemed to drain any chance they had of an upset.
Dorion Staples, who led Massaponax with 16 points, drew a shooting foul with 0.3 seconds left in the quarter. But he missed both free throws, leaving the Panthers down 37-32.
Wilson then scored on a drive on the first possession of the fourth quarter, and the Stallions (26-3) registered the first 11 points of the period and never looked back.
“We had a couple of momentum killers,” Massaponax coach Darren Berkley said, “and they’re very good.
“I really thought that the advantage we usually have with Dorion inside, they exploited us. They’ve got a lot of length, and we had a hard time staying in front of them.”
Xa’Vian Miles hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for South County, which will seek its second state title in the past three years on Saturday against Centreville at VCU’s Siegel Center.
Claiborne scored 13 points for the Panthers, who were left to ponder a historic season that ended on a sour note. Despite moving up a division and losing three key players to transfer under Spotsylvania County’s redistricted school zones, they reached the state semifinals for the first time.
“We had a great season,” Staples said. “Nobody expected us to come this far. I hate to lose, but we played hard every time we took the court.”
|Massaponax
|5
|16
|11
|10
|—
|42
|South County
|18
|6
|13
|24
|—
|61
Massaponax (20-8): Alphonzo Williams 9, Noryen Lasley 0, Dorion Staples 16, Carlton Jacobs 2, Arkese Claiborne 13, Laxton Athy 1, Kaden Rosenbaum 0, Amenique Roberts 0. Totals: 15 8-11 42.
South County (26-3): William Wilson 16, Omar McKinney 4, Brandon Walker 0, Jaheim Brown 1, Cody Kellem 9, Xa’Vian Myles 15, Trenton Picott 14, Harry Johnson 2. Totals: 23 10-18 61.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Claiborne 2, Williams, Staples); South County 5 (Myles 3, Kellem, McKinney).
