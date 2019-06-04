Anybody who knows Chancellor soccer coach Mike Webb knows he wears his emotions on his sleeve—most often while barking instructions from the sidelines or trying to get his point across to an official.
Those emotions were still there in Tuesday night’s Class 4 state quarterfinal game, but others came to the forefront as the Chargers defeated visiting Grafton 5-0 to give the veteran coach his 500th career victory.
There have been plenty of memorable moments since winning the first game he coached in 1985 at Courtland, but this one was extra special.
“I never thought about getting here when I started and I never thought I’d get there this year. To need 21 and get ‘em right in row. I mean, who thinks they’re going to go 21-0?” said Webb who is in his 35th coaching high school soccer and has been at the helm since Chancellor’s first season in 1989.
“It was just so great to have all these people here tonight. The former players that had so much to do with it. My assistant coaches were here that had so much to do with it. That was special.”
Defender Mike Kreider recognized how lucky the Chargers’ program has been to have had such a quality coach over the years.
“It’s amazing that he’s one of two coaches to have gotten 500 wins,” said Kreider, freshly clad in his 500-win T-shirt. “It’s amazing that we’re part of that history and it’s amazing that it’s always going to be something that we’re going to be able to go and look back on.”
Tuesday’s game was typical of Chancellor’s style of play over the years.
They put pressure on the opponent and didn’t allow the Clippers to inject themselves into the game, just as Webb had instructed his squad coming into the matchup with a team that concerned the Chargers (21–0).
“We felt that if we got after them, we’d have a really good chance and we got after them immediately,” Webb said. “You could see we were on our game tonight. We were playing well. We were defending hard. We were pressing them, keeping them in their end.”
The Clippers (10–7–3) held their hosts at bay for the first 13 minutes, but eventually the pressure paid off and Chancellor took the lead. Eli Carr and Clayton Wheeler connected on a give-and-go, with Wheeler putting the Chargers ahead 1–0 in the 14th minute.
Chancellor made it 2–0 four minutes later on a well-executed free kick, which culminated in Andres Correa feeding Carr for a one-time finish.
Two sophomores then finished off the scoring the opening half when Dulier Caballero fed Bertrand Niyungeko to made it 3–0 with 15:01 left before the break.
But after last year’s state semifinal loss to Grafton, where the Clippers rallied from a 2–0 deficit to win in penalty kicks, Chancellor was ready to put the game away after the intermission.
“We were up 3–0 at the half this year and we made sure we held it down,” said Kreider, one of the Chargers’ 13 seniors. “The fact that that happened last year, that made sure we kept our heads and we were focused in the second half to come.”
After the break, the defense completed its 17th shutout of the season, while Carr, with his school-record 40th goal of the season, and D’Marco Cabrera, with an assist from Caballero, closed out the scoring.
Chancellor now moves on to face Blacksburg in Friday’s state semifinals at Roanoke College. The Chargers and Bruins have met six times previously in state tournament play (four times with a state title on the line), and Blacksburg’s Shelley Blumenthal is the only other coach in state history with 500 wins.
“Oh, our old nemesis,” Webb said. “We’ve just got to play with confidence and play at the level we played tonight to keep it going.”