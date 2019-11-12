As Chancellor senior field hockey standout Emma Bernard glanced outside the cafeteria window Tuesday afternoon, she saw uncharacteristic November snow in Spotsylvania County.
Bernard was concerned because the Chargers were eager to face Liberty-Bealeton in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on their home field.
Chancellor won the state championship a year ago, but en route it had to play the quarterfinals at King George because of wet weather.
“[Coach Jim Larkin] made sure he was keeping track of the field all day,” Bernard said.
If the winter weather continued, the Chargers planned to move the contest to rival Courtland’s field. But Mother Nature cooperated for the 3 p.m. start, and the Chargers were in control from start to finish as they waltzed to a 6–0 victory in a contest that was stopped with 6:50 remaining because of the mercy rule.
“When [Larkin] said the game was on our field, it was a feeling I can’t describe,” Bernard said. “Playing on this field, even though it was a little rough, it was the best feeling ever and I’m so happy we got the win on it.”
It was Bernard’s final home game, but her career continues on. The Chargers (16–4) will face Great Bridge in the state semifinals on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at South County High in Lorton.
Chancellor has won six state titles, including 2018. The Chargers haven’t repeated as champions since 2012–13.
Great Bridge fell to Eastern View in the state semifinals last fall, one year after defeating the Cyclones in the championship game.
“They’re a good program,” Larkin said. “I have to go back and look to see who they’ve played in that [Tidewater] area. I know for Class 4 there isn’t a whole lot but if they’re playing Cox, First Colonial and those guys that’s definitely some competition. We’re just going to have to see.”
Larkin was pleased with his team’s intensity level in against the Eagles (18–2).
Bernard scored three goals and sophomore Kaitlyn Bestick contributed two along with two assists. Kylee Tuebner ended the game with a penalty shot to provide the final margin. Ella Newman and Ashley Coleman recorded one assist each.
The Chargers led 2–0 at intermission before their four-goal second-half onslaught.
“We knew that they would be a tough team but we knew we could put up a fight,” Liberty head coach Katie Norman said. “The first half definitely proved that. They just kind of piggybacked off that first goal early in the first half and it spiraled from there.”
Bernard scored that goal less than three minutes into the second half. Bestick and Bernard scored once more each to make it 5–0 before Tuebner’s tally.
The Chargers had 22 corners and 29 shots.
“Our corners actually worked really well today,” Bestick said. “We were finding lanes and spacing really, really well. We were mainly using each other which I think was our strongest suit today.”
It gave Larkin confidence going forward. He was admittedly concerned that an emotional victory over rival Eastern View in the Region 4B championship game would be the team’s high point of the season.
But Bernard said last year’s title showed her the Chargers are capable of reaching the mountaintop. The primary lesson from the 2018 run: “A group of misfits can do anything if they want it,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.