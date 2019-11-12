The James Monroe field hockey team celebrated a rare senior night at Courtland High School on Tuesday.
Nine of the the team’s 15 goals came off the sticks of three seniors as the Yellow Jackets routed visiting Lakeland 15–0 in the Class 3 state quarterfinal round. Up next is a 1:30 p.m. Friday semifinal against Tabb at South County High School in Lorton.
“Our goal is to score as quickly as possible with the least amount of touches,” said senior co-captain Zoe Tierney, who had three goals and five assists.
Concerning the two remaining games and what JM (19–3) needs to do to capture a third straight state crown, Tierney said: “Keep our composure through the whole game. We tend to get shaken up a little bit.”
Coming into Tuesday’s contest, which was moved from Maury Stadium because of weather conditions, James Monroe had outscored 21 opponents this fall, 106–26. And the coaches gave the Jackets a surprise and uplifting gift before play began, handing out state tournament T-shirts that had just arrived at the school.
Despite the cold temperatures that limited pregame practice time, the Jackets wasted no time in establishing their dominance. Winny Hall scored the first goal and teammates Sarah Rigual and Grace Maynard quickly followed suit as JM led 3–0 after 3 1/2 minutes.
Rigual, a freshman, was the game’s top scorer with four goals, while seniors Claire Brady and Hall had three apiece. The Jackets led 12–0 at intermission.
The Cavaliers (8–1), who won a Class 3 state title of their own in 2010, penetrated JM’s 20-yard line only once in the first half without taking a shot on goal. For the shortened game (45 minutes), JM fashioned a 39–0 shot advantage and held a 7–0 edge in penalty corners over the team from Suffolk. Lakeland was JM’s 12th shutout victim of the season.
Lakeland goalie Kindal Davis limited the bleeding to some extent with her 10 saves. Ginny Berringer also scored for the Jackets, while freshman Kelsey Reviello chipped in with two assists. Rigual, Hall, Maynard and Maddie Tierney each had one assist.
Winning a lop-sided game doesn’t assist the Jackets in capturing the ultimate prize, but “shooting on goal is generally good for us. Sometimes we try to handle the ball too much, getting them to shoot is the first step to finishing,” head coach Erin Cunningham said.
Tabb advanced by virtue of its 2–0 victory over Western Albemarle on Monday. “I expect them to put up a good fight because we have a lot of history over the years. The best team will win,” Tierney predicted.
Looking ahead to Friday’s matchup against the Tigers, Cunningham said: “We’ve seen them a lot in the post-season and we’re expecting a hard fight. . . . We take a lot of shots, but we have to get them in the goal. That’s most important. If we can do that, I think we can be successful.”
