If Gracie Wilkerson was worried about fitting in at her new school, her nerves dissipated by lunchtime of her first day at Mountain View.
On that day in late September, a welcoming party consisting of her new field hockey teammates joined the junior at her table in the cafeteria.
“It was definitely a hard switch, but I think I’m warming up to the team pretty well,” she said.
On Tuesday, neither frigid temperatures nor Briar Woods’ best efforts could stop Wilkerson’s continuing acclimation to her new squad. She netted a pair of goals in Mountain View’s 6–0 Class 5 quarterfinal victory, expediting a VHSL mercy rule that went into effect with 15 minutes remaining in the second half.
Madi Hyatt and Mackenzie Proffitt also scored twice apiece for the Wildcats (19–2), who will face defending state champion Gloucester in Friday’s semifinals at 9:30 a.m. in Lorton.
An All-Area performer at Brooke Point last season, Wilkerson’s abilities earned her an offer from Liberty University. One thing her reputation couldn’t guarantee? A starting spot with the Wildcats.
“That was my first conversation with her,” Mountain View coach Kimmy Sullivan said of Wilkerson’s transfer. “These girls have been here—working—and that she would have to work her way up to that. And she did.
“There was never anything she complained about. She was kind of a silent factor for us, where she just put in the hard work, and when she got her time, she got her time.”
Wilkerson didn’t even crack the starting lineup until the start of regional play two weeks ago, when she set about making up for lost time.
“I was definitely anxious to get back in,” she said.
On Tuesday, Wilkerson dribbled through a slew of Falcons and unleashed a chip that put the Wildcats ahead 4–0. Meanwhile, Briar Woods crossed midfield just a handful of times and mustered a lone shot on goal compared to the Wildcats’ 25. A sixth Wildcats tally iced the outcome and triggered a hasty exit by both teams.
Now, Mountain View is back in the state semifinals, the round that saw its title hopes dashed in a double-overtime loss to Deep Run last season. The Wildcats captured back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017.
“I think I’m speaking for all of Mountain View field hockey when I say we’re super excited to go back,” Hyatt said. “Double overtime, it sucked to lose. It really did. We’re just really excited that we get to go back and get another shot at it.”
