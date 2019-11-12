LEESBURG—State playoff games are often pressure-packed contests that test both a team’s skill and its resolve.
For the Eastern View field hockey team, however, Tuesday’s Class 4 state quarterfinal matchup at Heritage did little to move the needle in either of those categories.
The visiting Cyclones jumped on the Pride for a quick goal in the first minute of action, then coasted from there to a stress-free 3–0 victory that punched their ticket to the state semifinals for a third consecutive year.
Eastern View (15–6) will face Region 4B champion Lee-Davis (17–3) at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at South County High School in Lorton. Lee-Davis shut out Warwick 1–0 Tuesday.
“We have different words that we use with the kids, and efficiency has been one of their words,” Cyclones assistant coach Marianne Bretschneider said.
“On the way up here, they were talking about how they were going to come out and do this quick and make their presence known, and they did. They were efficient, and they laid the hammer down from the start.”
Eastern View stepped off the bus with plenty of steam to weather the sub-40-degree temperature and falling snowflakes, and it wasted very little time turning up the heat on Heritage (16–4).
The game was just 55 seconds old when Cassidy Morrison slipped a close shot past Pride goalie Avery Knapp and into the back of the cage for a stunning early salvo.
“[Heritage] was shocked that she got back there like that,” Cyclones head coach Peggy Allen said of Morrison’s ability to gain positioning near the cage so quickly. “You could see that they were just really shocked.”
With the Pride stunned, Sarah Hatfield scored twice in a span of less than five minutes—both from close range like Morrison’s tally—to push Eastern View’s lead to 3–0 with 11:31 remaining in the first half.
“It always helps when you put one in early,” Hatfield said. “Cassidy gave us momentum, and I knew I could beat my defenders with speed. I felt like we could pressure their defense and their goalie and get some good shots off, which we did.”
By the time Heritage’s shock wore off, it was too little, too late.
“We had some shots in the second half, but we couldn’t put them on target where they should’ve been and how they should’ve been,” Pride head coach Derek Ryan said. “But I’m proud of the girls for fighting back from adversity, which they’ve done several times this season.”
Allen attributed her squad’s strong all-around performance to a clean-slate mentality it adopted following a 4–1 loss to Battlefield District rival and defending state champion Chancellor in last Thursday’s Region 4C title game.
Tuesday’s game was the first time since Sept. 23 that the Cyclones faced a nondistrict opponent—a span that covered their last 13 games.
“We face tough, state-championship caliber teams like Chancellor and James Monroe on a regular basis in our district,” Allen said. “While that helps prepare you to compete at this level, it’s also hard sometimes for kids to mentally prepare to play the same team three and four times in one season.
“We looked at today as the start of a clean slate, and the girls treated it that way.”
RIVERSIDE 2, STAFFORD 0
Also in Leesburg, Riverside scored two second-half goals to end visiting Stafford’s season in a Class 5 quarterfinal game.
Riverside advances to face Frank Cox in a state semifinal game Friday at South County High School in Lorton.
The Indians finished with a 13–5 record.
