FAIRFAX—There were high fives, hugs and medals, but no tears as Mountain View’s stellar senior duo finished their high school career Friday night at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming championships at George Mason University.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Georgia Johnson, who was state runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.45) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:04.13). “It’s exciting to say we’re done after four years, but I’m going to miss the relationships with the girls on the team.”
Classmate Shay Walker was fifth in the 100 breast (1:06.12) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (55.88). She and Johnson also swam on the Wildcats’ fifth-place 200 medley (1:47.67) and 200 free (1:39.69) relays, helping Mountain View place fifth in the team standings.
“It was great to be part of such a great team,” said Walker, who will swim at Towson University. “But Georgia and I are both swimming in college. So it’s the end of one chapter and the opening of another one.”
Anka Whelan swam on both fifth-place relays, while Lena Steckler contributed to the medley medal and Chloe Schmitz joined in on the free relay. Whelan and Schmitz will be among the Wildcats’ future leaders, but they have some big flippers to fill.
“We have a pretty deep junior class, but not to that level,” Mountain View coach Michelle Stambaugh said. “We had something really special. [Johnson and Walker] both wanted to soak in as much of their senior year as possible. They wanted to finish on a good note, and they did.”
Johnson has a date at the Olympic Trials this summer before she enrolls at South Carolina in the fall.
While she and Walker are moving on, a couple of younger swimmers from other schools showed they’re ready to become headliners next season.
Stafford sophomore Ben Eichberg placed seventh in the boys’ 100 breast (59.03) for the second consecutive year and swam on the Indians’ eighth-place 200 free relay (1:30.31).
And Brooke Point freshman Natalie Hidrobo placed eighth (24.32) in the girls’ 50 freestyle final, which featured six seniors. Teammate Colin Feliciano, who was seeded seventh in the boys’ 200 IM, was hampered by a severe case of the flu and failed to reach the final.
Meanwhile, Rock Ridge’s Trace Wall set a Class 5 boys’ 50 free record (20.17), one-tenth of a second faster than the mark set by North Stafford’s Brandon Hamblin two years ago. Wall also set a record in the 100 free (44.34).
Douglas Freeman’s boys and First Colonial’s girls won the team titles.
