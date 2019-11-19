Gabrielle Figueroa can out-leap most of her teammates. Her superior hang time is almost always an asset for North Stafford, but three points into Tuesday’s Class 5 state volleyball semifinal against Briar Woods, it resulted in a nearly insurmountable net loss.
While going up for a block, Figueroa landed on a teammate’s foot, re-injuring a left ankle she’d already sprained twice this fall.
As soon as Figueroa hobbled off the court, the Wolverines went limp.
The visitors from Ashburn took the first two sets by double-digit margins, pushing North Stafford to the brink of elimination and evoking thoughts of a sweep.
“It was pretty deflating,” North Stafford coach Nicole Candelora said of losing her middle blocker. “You’re trying to keep your spirits up. It just threw all of it off, threw the chemistry off a little bit and we couldn’t get our bearings.”
Meanwhile, Figueroa left the gym with the Wolverines’ athletic trainer to stretch her afflicted limb. Upon returning to the bench a short time later, the mere sight of the scoreboard compounded her pain.
“There wasn’t a chance I wasn’t going back in unless it was broken,” she said.
When Figueroa returned to the court to start the third set, North Stafford’s “Orange Fever” student section broke into a chant of “Gabby’s Back!”
Figueroa’s presence in the lineup returned the Wolverines to solid footing, and she sprung up for one final block to complete the comeback—sending North Stafford back to the state finals with an exasperating five-set (14–25, 13–25, 26–24, 25–21, 21–19) win.
On Friday at 6 p.m., the Wolverines will face Frank W. Cox at VCU’s Siegel Center. They’d be free this weekend were it not for the grit of Figueroa, who finished with eight kills and four blocks.
“She’s a dog,” senior Victoria Barrett said simply.
Candelora typically spaces out Barrett, a New Mexico State-bound phenom, and Figueroa two rotations apart, meaning that one of her two hardest hitters is always at the net. With Figueora around to provide a secondary threat, Barrett erupted for 33 kills on Tuesday.
The deciding set featured eight lead changes, and both teams squandered multiple match points. In the end, Figueroa elevated to seal the 21–19 win. In the ensuing scrum she sobbed loudly, but not because of the swelling that had already begun to protrude from her sock.
“I’m going to need an ice bucket when I get home,” Figueroa said. “But yeah, I’m alright.”
