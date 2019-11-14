Winny Hall has a list of 40 different cheers saved on her phone. The James Monroe senior breaks them out when her team bus is half an hour away from an upcoming road game.
Then the Yellow Jackets proceed to sing, decibel level steadily increasing as they approach their intended destination. By the time the bus pulls into the parking lot, they’re at fever pitch and drumming loudly on the metallic chassis above the windows.
If you somehow haven’t heard, JM’s field hockey program has arrived.
On Friday morning, the Yellow Jackets (19–3) will face Tabb with a chance to reach their fourth state final in as many years. Hall and her fellow seniors already have two championships to their name. And they’ve maintained such elite status despite a revolving door of coaches.
The latest is Erin Cunningham, a 2014 James Monroe graduate who guided the Yellow Jackets’ JV team for the past two seasons. To players, such ethos matters.
“She feels how we feel because she was there in our shoes at one point,” Hall said. “It’s kind of the same with [former] coach [Jamie] Tierney. They want it just as much or even more than they did, because they didn’t win during their time [as players]. I think they channel our energy and work off that.”
Every coach brings a different approach, but Cunningham didn’t want to tweak her alma mater’s well-established formula. JM’s warmups and drills remain largely the same as they were under Tierney–Harris (now the head coach at Mary Washington) and her successor, Lindsey Heppner (now a UMW assistant).
“If you’re winning state championships back-to-back, you’re obviously doing something right,” Cunningham said.
As two-time defending state champions, you might think Yellow Jackets have grown comfortable on the sport’s biggest stage. Not the case.
“I get super nervous, because I know this could be the end,” Hall said. “You want to feel a sense of comfort—you’ve made it there before—but it’s definitely not like that. This is the time when you feel the most nervous.”
At least the Yellow Jackets are at ease around one another, thanks to a tightly-knit team dynamic that transcends class barriers. Their roster features six seniors, anchored by co-captains Hall, Zoe Tierney and Grace Marchosky. But equally important to JM’s success this season has been a youth movement led by a pair of Junior Olympians in freshmen Kelsey Reviello and Sarah Rigual.
“The age difference really helps us,” Cunningham said. “From top to bottom, everybody can instruct everybody else. We have a pretty open dialogue.”
But for the past couple of weeks, and heck, ever since the preseason, the Yellow Jackets have kept circling back to one topic of conversation.
“Our eyes are on the prize,” Cunningham said. “We all want a third ring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.