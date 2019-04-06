University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse standout Hope Lockwood felt nothing but good vibes as she emerged from the locker room before Saturday’s game against Christopher Newport.
And why not? With a half-dozen regular season games remaining, Lockwood’s Eagles boast a national top-10 ranking and a senior-laden attack unit that averages 14 goals per game.
“I was just getting into it,” Lockwood said.
Her energy only increased after the opening draw. When the Captains seized an early 2–0 lead, Lockwood answered promptly with three straight goals.
She’s an amazing person to feed to,” UMW senior Julia Albert said. “Whatever pass you give her, she can catch it and put it away.”
The No. 5 Eagles put away the Captains well before halftime. Lockwood scored five goals, Albert netted four and UMW enjoyed a running clock down the stretch of its 18–7 dismantling of CNU at the Battleground Athletic Complex.
There have been moments where UMW looks every bit deserving of its ranking.
But not nearly enough of them, if you ask the Eagles.
“We kind of wanted to prove to coach that we could play a full 60 [minutes],” Lockwood said.
On Saturday, UMW (10–2, 1–1 CAC) showed CNU just how long an hour of unrelenting intensity can feel. MacKenzie Maguire supplied eight assists, and six different Eagles found the back of the net.
“We know how each other plays,” Albert said. “We really utilize everyone’s strengths and it creates a good balance.”
That balance begins on defense, where sophomore Rylie Cole forced a team-high four turnovers. Senior Hanna Ashby wasn’t tested much in net, but turned away seven of the 14 shots she faced.
Madison Callan, the 2016 Free Lance–Star girls lacrosse co-player of the year, recorded one shot on goal for CNU (7–7, 1–2). The sophomore midfielder has five goals on the season.
“She’s such a great person to have on the team,” CNU coach Lisa Valentine said of Callan. “She’s trying to find her role and work towards where she can best fit in and contribute. She’s an amazing finisher on the offensive end, we just have to find opportunities to get her the ball.”
UMW will turn its attention to the meat of its conference schedule. With the exception of an April 16 contest against Catholic, the Eagles’ remaining games are all against CAC opponents.
“For us, it just comes down to two things: get a little better every day and play great lacrosse,” UMW coach Caitlin Moore said. “As long as we do that, we’re going to have the season we want to have.”