With the fall 2020 sports season in doubt, we’re still wrapping up some academic honors from the past school year.

VMI swimmers

  • Ryan Schmitz

(North Stafford) and

  • Jack Sheehan

(Colonial Forge), soccer players

  • Brandon Hornung

(Riverbend) and

  • Richard Quispe

(Brooke Point), football player

  • Rohan Martin

(Colonial Forge) and track athlete

  • James Granderson
  • (Colonial Forge) were recently named to the Southern Conference’s 2019–20 academic honor roll with a 3.0 or better gade point average,

Earning similar honors were Citadel football player Evan Schickel (Massaponax) and Appalachian State freshman wrestler Giuseppi Inserra (North Stafford).

Bucknell field hockey player

  • Madison Hatcher

(Mountain View) and baseball player

  • Jake Wortman

(Colonial Forge) and Navy swimmer

  • Elyse MacIsaac
  • (Colonial Forge) all made the Patriot League’s academic all-conference team, which requires a 3.2 GPA for the semester.

BASEBALL

Wortman and former high school teammate

  • Aiden Tierney
  • are playing in the Northern Virginia Collegiate Baseball League.Wortman plays for the Hot Wings; Tierney, a rising freshman at Longwood, for the Night Owls.

FOOTBALL

Montana senior offensive lineman

  • Conlan Beaver
  • (Massaponax) has been named to the preseason all-Big Sky Conference first team by HERO Sports. Beaver (6-foot-5, 301 pounds) is a two-year starter who was named second-team all-conference in 2019.

GENERAL

  • Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, one of Mary Washington’s new rivals in the expanded Capital Athletic Conference, recently announced it will not participate in fall sports teams in 2020. The Cannoneers normally field cross country, soccer and volleyball teams in the fall.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments