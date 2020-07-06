With the fall 2020 sports season in doubt, we’re still wrapping up some academic honors from the past school year.
VMI swimmers
- Ryan Schmitz
(North Stafford) and
- Jack Sheehan
(Colonial Forge), soccer players
- Brandon Hornung
(Riverbend) and
- Richard Quispe
(Brooke Point), football player
- Rohan Martin
(Colonial Forge) and track athlete
- James Granderson
- (Colonial Forge) were recently named to the Southern Conference’s 2019–20 academic honor roll with a 3.0 or better gade point average,
Earning similar honors were Citadel football player Evan Schickel (Massaponax) and Appalachian State freshman wrestler Giuseppi Inserra (North Stafford).
Bucknell field hockey player
- Madison Hatcher
(Mountain View) and baseball player
- Jake Wortman
(Colonial Forge) and Navy swimmer
- Elyse MacIsaac
- (Colonial Forge) all made the Patriot League’s academic all-conference team, which requires a 3.2 GPA for the semester.
BASEBALL
Wortman and former high school teammate
- Aiden Tierney
- are playing in the Northern Virginia Collegiate Baseball League.Wortman plays for the Hot Wings; Tierney, a rising freshman at Longwood, for the Night Owls.
FOOTBALL
Montana senior offensive lineman
- Conlan Beaver
- (Massaponax) has been named to the preseason all-Big Sky Conference first team by HERO Sports. Beaver (6-foot-5, 301 pounds) is a two-year starter who was named second-team all-conference in 2019.
GENERAL
- Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, one of Mary Washington’s new rivals in the expanded Capital Athletic Conference, recently announced it will not participate in fall sports teams in 2020. The Cannoneers normally field cross country, soccer and volleyball teams in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.