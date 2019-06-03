Several local baseball players took a short break after their college season before jumping directly into summer leagues around the country.

  • Randolph-Macon junior third baseman
  • Mike Nickles
  • (Colonial Forge) Nickles is playing for the Charlottesville TomSox in the Valley League, along with William & Mary pitcher
  • Jacob Haney,
  • an Orange County native whose father Chris and grandfather Larry played in the major leagues.

Nickles was recently named second-team all-South Region by D3baseball.com after batting .358 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs at R-MC en route to being chosen Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year. Roanoke sophomore pitcher Owen Ledford (North Stafford) was a third-team all-region choice after going 4–1 with a 1.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances.

Ledford will pitch for the Valley League’s Winchester Royals, and the Staunton Braves’ roster includes Louisa graduates Lliam Grubbs (James Madison) and Tristan Snyder (W&M).

  • Rising George Mason infielder
  • Daniel Brooks
  • (Spotsylvania) is a member of the Alexandria Aces of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, and rising Liberty junior
  • Logan Barker
  • (Colonial Forge) will pitch for the Bethesda Big Train.
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore rising senior
  • Marty Tolson
  • (Stafford) is pitching for the Rochester (N.Y.) Honkers and Colonial Beach native
  • Kam Smith,
  • a rising junior outfielder at Northern Illinois, is on the roster of the Traverse City Pit Spitters of the Northwoods League.
  • Rising William & Mary junior
  • Justin Pearson
  • (Mountain View) is pitching for the Winnipisaukee (N.H.) Muskrats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
  • Marymount risiing sophomore outfielder
  • Ryan Lee
  • (Courtland) will play for the Newark (N.J.) Pilots of the Perfect Game Collegiate League.
  • James Madison rising sophomore
  • Carson Bell
  • (Washington & Lee) is pitching for the Great Bend (Kan.) Bat Cats of the Jayhawk League.
  • Central Oklahoma junior right-hander
  • Dylan Hall
  • (Mountain View) is not on a summer league roster, but he recently earned his third second-team all-Central Region recognition, this time from the American Baseball Coaches Association. He went 8–4 in 2019 with a 3.22 ERA and a school-record 123 strikeouts.

FIELD HOCKEY

  • Two area players have been invited to USA Field Hockey’s Young Women’s National Championship. James Madison University redshirt senior
  • Miranda Rigg
  • (James Monroe) and Virginia rising senior defender
  • Colleen Norair
  • (Fredericksburg Academy) are among 144 players who will gather in Lancaster, Pa. from June 14–18. The event will be a tryout for national team representation.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments