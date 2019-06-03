Several local baseball players took a short break after their college season before jumping directly into summer leagues around the country.
- Randolph-Macon junior third baseman
- Mike Nickles
- (Colonial Forge) Nickles is playing for the Charlottesville TomSox in the Valley League, along with William & Mary pitcher
- Jacob Haney,
- an Orange County native whose father Chris and grandfather Larry played in the major leagues.
Nickles was recently named second-team all-South Region by D3baseball.com after batting .358 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs at R-MC en route to being chosen Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year. Roanoke sophomore pitcher Owen Ledford (North Stafford) was a third-team all-region choice after going 4–1 with a 1.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances.
Ledford will pitch for the Valley League’s Winchester Royals, and the Staunton Braves’ roster includes Louisa graduates Lliam Grubbs (James Madison) and Tristan Snyder (W&M).
- Rising George Mason infielder
- Daniel Brooks
- (Spotsylvania) is a member of the Alexandria Aces of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, and rising Liberty junior
- Logan Barker
- (Colonial Forge) will pitch for the Bethesda Big Train.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore rising senior
- Marty Tolson
- (Stafford) is pitching for the Rochester (N.Y.) Honkers and Colonial Beach native
- Kam Smith,
- a rising junior outfielder at Northern Illinois, is on the roster of the Traverse City Pit Spitters of the Northwoods League.
- Rising William & Mary junior
- Justin Pearson
- (Mountain View) is pitching for the Winnipisaukee (N.H.) Muskrats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
- Marymount risiing sophomore outfielder
- Ryan Lee
- (Courtland) will play for the Newark (N.J.) Pilots of the Perfect Game Collegiate League.
- James Madison rising sophomore
- Carson Bell
- (Washington & Lee) is pitching for the Great Bend (Kan.) Bat Cats of the Jayhawk League.
- Central Oklahoma junior right-hander
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) is not on a summer league roster, but he recently earned his third second-team all-Central Region recognition, this time from the American Baseball Coaches Association. He went 8–4 in 2019 with a 3.22 ERA and a school-record 123 strikeouts.
FIELD HOCKEY
- Two area players have been invited to USA Field Hockey’s Young Women’s National Championship. James Madison University redshirt senior
- Miranda Rigg
- (James Monroe) and Virginia rising senior defender
- Colleen Norair
- (Fredericksburg Academy) are among 144 players who will gather in Lancaster, Pa. from June 14–18. The event will be a tryout for national team representation.