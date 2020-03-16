The Division III Atlantic East Conference is one of the few leagues in the country that hasn’t canceled its spring sports schedule because of the COVID-19 virus, and Marymount’s Bill Wojcik is taking advantage of that fact.
The junior first baseman from Caroline High School was named Atlantic East player of the week for the second straight week and the third time this season on Monday. He went 8 for 15 and scored eight runs in six games last week, including home runs in both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of McDaniel.
For the season, he’s batting .574 (27 for 47) with four homers and 14 RBIs. Marymount canceled both of its scheduled games for this week but is tentatively scheduled to resume play on March 28 against Immaculata (Pa.).
Almost every other school called off its spring seasons last week, but a few other local athletes did finish strongly before the end:
MORE BASEBALL
Seniors
- Mike
and
- Shawn
Nickles (Colonial Forge) combined for five hits, four runs and seven RBIs and brother
- Matt
- tossed three perfect innings as top-ranked Randolph-Macon topped York 14–1 Thursday for its best start (15–1) in program history.
- Freshman catcher Jake Wortman (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 4 with an RBI in Bucknell’s final game of the spring, a 5-3 win over Central Michigan Wednesday in Winter Haven. Fla.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore second baseman
- Arizona Ritchie
- (Brooke Point) singled and scored in each game as Virginia swept a doubleheader from Bucknell by identical 2–1 scores Tuesday.
LACROSSE
Junior A
- nna Maupin (
- Colonial Forge) scored five goals in Catholic’s 14–9 win at Washington (Md.) College last Monday, giving her 11 in three games.
FIELD HOCKEY
VCU’s
- Jordan Rasure
(Chancellor) and Virginia’s
- Catesby Willis
- (James Monroe) were named to the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad for a fourth straight year. Players must have compiled a 3.3 grade-point average or better through the first semester of the 2019–20 school year.
Other local Division I honorees included Dartmouth’s Lia Constantine (Stafford); Delaware’s Emily Kresho (Stafford) and Morgan Rigual (James Monroe); Longwood’s Rio Weber (Riverbend); Ohio University’s Annmarie Hoppel (Courtland); and Towson’s Nathalie Tortorero (Mountain View).
Frostburg State’s
- Brooke Lafayette
(Stafford) and
- Sierra Smizer
- (Brooke Point) earned similar honors in Division II.
- Four Shenandoah players—Amanda Hensen (Massaponax),
- Kelsey Jones (Courtland),
- Colleen Schneider (Stafford) and
- Sarah Stillabower (Chancellor)–were cited in Division III. Also on the list were Centre (Ky.)’s
- Maran Lee (Riverbend); Eastern Mennonite
- Cassandra Sumpolec (Fredericksburg Christian) and
- Morgan Tricarico (Eastern View); Randolph-Macon’s
- Kathleen Tanner (Riverbend); Lynchburg’s
- Alexandra Boatwright (Colonial Forge) and
- Kimberly Sheldon (FCS); Mary Washington’s
- Lydia Bryant (Brooke Point).
