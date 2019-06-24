Sixteen local athletes were recognized last week on the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average over the 2018–19 academic year.
VCU led the way locally with seven honorees, including track and field’s Chukwuezugo Aguolo (King George), Marian Osafo (Mountain View), Lucas Sidle (Riverbend), Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) and Alexis Willis (Massaponax). Soccer player Ciera Fox (Fredericksburg Academy) and field hockey’s Jordan Rasure (Chancellor) were also honored.
George Mason had six honorees, four of them swimmers: Joshua Fletcher (St. Michael the Archangel), Jacob Miller (King George), Lexi Osleger (Stafford) and Dylan Peck (Chancellor). The Patriots were also represented by soccer player Magdalena Bellinger (Stafford) and baseball player Daniel Brooks (Spotsylvania).
Richmond put three athletes on the list, all from Mountain View: runner Jordan Angers, soccer player Mackenzie Cox and field hockey player Olivia Hubert.
BASEBALL
After a redshirt season at VCU, freshman infielder Tannor Sullivan (Stafford) led the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II, Region 10 with 15 home runs this spring at Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin. Sullivan batted .412 with 55 RBIs. Teammate D.J. Lardge (Stafford), who previously played at Old Dominion, hit .311 in 2019.
GOLF
Christopher Newport sophomore Katie Thome (Colonial Forge) and Mary Washington sophomore Andrea Dill were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state women’s golf team Monday. Thome had a stroke average of 81.1 and tied for fifth in the Capital Athletic Conference championships; Dill was seventh, one stroke back.
VOLLEYBALL
Rising-seniors Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) and Alaina Hudson (King George) were among three captains named for the 2019 season at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Ibinson served as the Mariners’ primary libero in 2018 and has 696 career digs in three seasons. Hudson has 27 career service aces and 99 digs.
SWIMMING
King George native Josh Huger was recently named an assistant coach at Tennessee after four years as assistant at recruiting coordinator at Virginia Tech. He was previously on the staff at William & Mary.