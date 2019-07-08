It’s all-star week in almost every level of baseball, and the area will be represented.
On Wednesday night, Colonial Forge grad Logan Barker will be in Washington for the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game. He has struck out 19 batters in 13 innings for the Bethesda Big Train and is 0–1 with a 4.05 ERA in five appearances (two starts).
Players from the league’s three Maryland-based teams will face all-stars from the three squads based in Maryland and D.C.
On Sunday, James Madison University teammates Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) and Lliam Grubbs (Louisa) participated in the Valley League all-star game, which was called by rain after 3½ innings.
MORE BASEBALL
Roanoke sophomore relief pitcher Kevin Ledford (North Stafford) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state first team after going 4–1 with five saves and a 1.49 ERA in 2019.
Randolph-Macon’s Mike and Shawn Nickles (Colonial Forge) were second-team picks, as were UMW outfielder Christian Hague and starting pitcher Hank Biggs.
ACADEMICS
Norfolk State sophomore volleyball player Jannel Ezeagwu (Colonial Forge) and junior sprinter Malika Pride (North Stafford) were named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average for the 2018–19 school year. Delaware State sophomore softball player Jordan Casey (Colonial Forge) was also honored.