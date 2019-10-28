A couple of goalkeepers from the Fredericksburg area have been keeping their respective teams atop their conference standings.
Freshman
- Elena Beasley
- (Colonial Forge) is 10–1 as a starter and has posted five shutouts for Rollins, which sits atop the Division II Sunshine State Conference women’s standings with an 8–0 record (11–2 overall). She has a 0.81 goals-against average.
- And Christopher Newport junior Justin Piercy (Riverbend) was named Capital Athletic Conference men’s defensive player of the week on Monday after taking part in shutout victories over Southern Virginia and York. He has four solo shutouts and an 0.44 goals-against average for the first-place Captains (11–2–3, 8–1).
MORE SOCCER
Sophomore
- Armando Mondragon
- (Stafford) made his first career goal count in Shenandoah’s 1–0 win over Emory & Henry Saturday.
- Freshman defender Anthony Solorzano (Mountain View) made a key late defensive save to preserve Marymount’s 1–0 win over Wesley Wednesday, its school record-tying ninth victory of the season.
FOOTBALL
Junior
- Jason Brown
(Chancellor) threw for a career-high 383 yards and three touchdowns—one to
- E.J. Jenkins
- (Chancellor)—in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 36–33 overtime loss to Sacred Heart Saturday.
- Despite throwing his first interception of the season, senior Jay Scroggins (James Monroe) completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as Bridgewater beat Washington & Lee 31–14 Saturday to improve to 7–0. Defensively, senior
- Luke Barmun (King George) made an interception and sophmore
- Da’Sean Davis (Colonial Forge) registered a sack.
- Senior Deion Harris (North Stafford) registered two sacks in Virginia State’s 33–5 romp over Lincoln (Pa.) Saturday.
- Senior Mario Wisdom (Chancellor) carried nine times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Shenandoah’s 41–31 loss to Emory &Henry Saturday. He also caught four passes for 21 yards.
- Junior transfer Josh Ball (Stafford) made his first start at right tackle for Marshall in Saturday’s 26–23 win over Western Kentucky.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Peyton Lindblad
(Riverbend) had 22 kills in Shepherd’s 3–2 loss to Millersville Friday and eight in Saturday’s 3–0 win over West Chester. Senior teammate
- Seone Goode
- (Riverbend) led the Rams with nine kills Saturday.
- Junior Emma Swope (Massaponax) had a team-high 14 kills in Toledo’s 3–1 loss to Bowling Green Friday.
- Seniors Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) and
- Alaina Hudson (King George) combined for 20 digs as Merchant Marine Academy beat Sarah Lawrence 3–0 Wednesday to clinch a bye in the upcoming Skyine Conference tournament.
- Sophomore Michaella Ulses (Courtland) registered 10 kills in Marymount’s 3–0 sweep of Wesley Wednesday, its sixth straight win.
SWIMMING
After wininng multiple Division III All-America honors at York (Pa.), Stafford County native
- Keven Stahl
- has transferred to Division II Missouri-St. Louis. He won the men’s 1,000-yard freestyle (9:38.65) and 500 free (4:45.24) in Friday’s tri-meet victories over William Jewell and Maryville.
- Freshman Parker Hayungs (Stafford) took part in three first-place finishes in Lynchburg’s dual-meet win over Emory & Henry Saturday. He won the 400-meter individual medley (5:11.63) and 100 freestyle (57.65) and anchored the first-place 200 free relay (1:46.93). Fellow freshman
- Corinn Ford (Fredericksburg Christian) won the women’s 50 freestyle (29.49).
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior
- Miranda Rigg
- (James Monroe) became the eighth James Madison player to record 100 career points with her 45th career goal in Sunday’s 4–1 win over St. Francis (Pa.).
CROSS COUNTRY
Virginia State freshman
- Jordan Burzynski
- (Mountain View) finished ninth out of 75 runners (21:30.5) in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships Thursday in Salem.
