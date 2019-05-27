Bridgewater College’s Calista Ariel and Dirk Jones brought home All-America honors from last week’s NCAA Division III national track championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Ariel, a junior from Chancellor High School, placed seventh in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:03.95). Jones a sophomore from James Monroe ran on the Eagles’ sixth-place 400 relay (41.64).
- Meanwhile, N.C. Central sophomore
- Gordon Lewis
- (Riverbend) placed 25th in the men’s 400 meters (46.95) and Norfolk State sophomore
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) was 31st in the women’s 400 (54.15) at the NCAA Division I East Regional Preliminary Meet in Jacksonville, Fla. The top 12 finishers in each event advanced to this weekend’s national championships.
- And at the NCAA Division II national championships in Kingsville, Texas, junior
- Jami Lewis
- (North Stafford) helped Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) place seventh in the women’s 400 relay (47.99). Virginia State sophomore
- Jade Jordan
- (Riverbend) withdrew from the high jump for personal reasons.
BASEBALL
- Sophomore
- Logan Barker
- (Colonial Forge) pitched five relief ininngs to earn the victory as Liberty beat Stetson 6–3 Saturday in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament in DeLand, Fla. The Flames (42–19) won the title on Sunday and will face Tennessee in an NCAA regional Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
BASKETBALL
- Former University of Mary Washington All-American
- Liz Hudy
- has been named head women’s coach at Virginia Wesleyan University after eight seasons at Averett. She takes over a VWU program that went 14–12 last season but graduated its career scoring leader, Chancellor High School graduate
- Jayla Harris.